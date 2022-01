We have a new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, courtesy of a Bethesda developer. The Elder Scrolls VI, as it's officially called, was announced all the way back in the summer of 2018. Since then, we've seen nothing of the game and when Bethesda has talked about it, it's been to either confirm its release date is far away or to confirm that it's still happening. Bethesda marketing and PR still doesn't have anything to say about the game, but we have an update on the title, courtesy of the LinkedIn profile of a developer on the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO