Riot Games is all up in our news business this week, with several headlines coming out of the studio for its multiplayer games. Here’s what we’re looking at:. Multi-factor authentication comes to Riot’s games. Players can now slather on an extra layer of security on their account thanks to multi-factor authentication tools that Riot has recently released. “We know you’ve invested countless hours into your account, and we want to make sure that all of your hard work is protected from potential threats. By enabling MFA, you’ll be protecting your password, payment information and of course your champions and collections,” says the announcement.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO