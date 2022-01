Manchester Police investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night (Jan. 10, 2022) around 7:30 p.m. at Melrose Market on the Murfreesboro Hwy. Assistant Chief Adam Floied indicated that an unknown male with a mask on entered the business with a gun. A female worker at the business says the man point the gun at her husband who was visiting her and demanded money. The gun was best described as being a .38 caliber revolver.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO