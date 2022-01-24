Va. housing market broke records in 2021

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI), as presented by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose by a record-breaking 7% over 2021. This represents the steepest year-to-year inflationary increase since 1982. The CPI takes into account the prices paid over a period of time for all things U.S. consumers typically spend money on — food being just one and groceries being an even more circumscribed category within the larger category of "food." In other words, the rate of inflation depicted by the latest CPI reflects not only the price of groceries but also the prices of transportation, fuel, shelter, apparel, and medical services. And that includes the price of gasoline, which, as you've likely noticed, has been skyrocketing of late. In fact, the CPI with respect to gasoline alone rose nearly 50% last year.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO