ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. housing market broke records in 2021

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 3 days ago

Last year Virginia’s housing market was one for the record books, according to a new report released Jan. 21 by Virginia Realtors. In 2021, there were 154,340 home sales statewide, a 10.2% increase over 2020, according to the industry association. The median sales price was $350,000, a $30,000 jump, or 9.4%...

www.virginiabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Homeowners fighting to find a house amid rising costs.

ALBANY – Inventory of homes for sale remained low throughout the year and prices continued to rise in the Empire State in 2021, according to a housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. Median sales prices comparing December 2020 to December 2021 rose 8.3-percent – from $348,000 in 2020 to […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Mashed

Grocery Prices Just Broke A 13-Year Record

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI), as presented by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose by a record-breaking 7% over 2021. This represents the steepest year-to-year inflationary increase since 1982. The CPI takes into account the prices paid over a period of time for all things U.S. consumers typically spend money on — food being just one and groceries being an even more circumscribed category within the larger category of "food." In other words, the rate of inflation depicted by the latest CPI reflects not only the price of groceries but also the prices of transportation, fuel, shelter, apparel, and medical services. And that includes the price of gasoline, which, as you've likely noticed, has been skyrocketing of late. In fact, the CPI with respect to gasoline alone rose nearly 50% last year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Record Sales#Home Sales#Mortgage#Virginia Realtors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Virginia Business

Hotel industry recovering, but unevenly

American Hotel & Lodging Association report says business travel still down. The hotel industry will continue its recovery from 2020 this year, but unevenly, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2022 State of the Hotel Industry Report. “Hotels have faced enormous challenges over the past two years,...
INDUSTRY
Virginia Business

JBG Smith breaks ground on two mixed-use towers in Arlington

Towers will have 775 rental units, nearly 27k SF of retail space. Maryland-based developer JBG Smith Properties announced Tuesday that it had started construction on two mixed-use towers in National Landing. The multifamily towers, located at 2000 and 2001 S. Bell St., will bring 775 rental apartments and nearly 27,000...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Footwear News

Retailers Expect More Than $761 Billion Worth of Returns on 2021 Sales as Demand Increases

Returns are becoming more of a headache for retailers. According to a new report released on Wednesday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and data science company Appriss Retail, retailers expect more than $761 billion in merchandise sold last year to be returned by consumers. This accounts for an average of 16.6% of total U.S. retail sales, which soared to $4.583 trillion in 2021, the report said. The overall number is up from 2020, which saw a total return rate of 10.6% during the height of COVID-19. Still, online returns in 2021 are in line with recent years at an average of 20.8...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy