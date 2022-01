At the tail end of the weekend, a warm front will move through, and we will finally start to warm up. It will be the first time in a couple weeks we have eclipsed 30 degrees ABOVE zero, and it will happen twice as of now. Those days are Monday and Tuesday. Cloud cover will be mostly cloudy both days and Tuesday, next week, will kick off a stretch of snow that lasts into as late as early Thursday. We are even closer to average over the weekend before this warming takes place.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO