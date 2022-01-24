ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Words of Wisdom from a 91-Year-Old SOLIDWORKS User [Podcast]

By Cliff Medling
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe there are some things we can only learn from our elders. Some experiences we cannot learn on our own, as they occurred during a different time, so we must learn from those who have been there. I was introduced to 91-year-old Johnnie Floyd last...

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Superheroes can have disabilities, too [PODCAST]

“Today, more students are disclosing and speaking out about their disability and how their disability is an asset to their way of learning and what they can bring to their field. Across college campuses, more student-led organizations are forming to promote initiatives to identify and remove structural and systematic barriers to ensure equal access in all aspects of the educational experience. While aging clinicians may have had to live in the shadows with their disabilities, we have a new generation of aspiring clinicians who want to be “out” with their disability and share their experiences to bring more representation to their respective fields. It seems like a new generation of real superheroes is in the making.”
ENTERTAINMENT
KevinMD.com

What medicine can learn from the antiwork movement [PODCAST]

“The classic thinking has always been that a career in medicine is more than just a job; it is a passion, a calling, an anchor of identity. There is a pervasive stigma in medicine against the self-advocacy of the worker. Bedside care providers who push back against their work/life imbalance are often made to feel guilty for putting themselves before their patients. Antiwork challenges those assumptions and inspires health care workers to reevaluate what role they want their jobs to play in their lives. The empathy and work ethic that inspired most of us to choose a career in medicine are not inexhaustible resources, and they should not be treated as such. Doctors and nurses can and should use their newfound bargaining power to demand better compensation, improved working conditions, and protected time to enjoy life outside of the hospital or clinic. The past year of working in medicine has been so enormously challenging that it has caused many to question how much we are willing to sacrifice for our jobs. This is a painful but necessary process. Learning from some of the lessons of antiwork can hopefully help us find a new balance that still allows us to care for our patients while taking better care of ourselves.”
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Our patients become an inextricable part of our lives [PODCAST]

“The weekend after Isabelle’s discharge, I take my shoes outside onto the driveway. The sky is a brilliant blue, and green tinges of leaves poke through shells of buds; the wind slips through my fleece. I scrub the spots of blood with an antibacterial wipe, and tan shoe polish comes off instead, leaving the burgundy spots haloed and dark. Next, I smear shoe polish into the leather and brush away the brown curds of polish with a horsehair brush. The drops of blood remain.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Culinary medicine and why clinicians should garden [PODCAST]

“For too long have gardeners allowed our food supply to be dependent on mysterious logistics. We have criminally allowed our own food growing capacity to be displaced. Growing something you eat and trading with people who grow what you don’t are ways to be less reliant on Big Food and its failed connections and also to help your neighbors.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
Reading Eagle

Office Hours: What’s your ‘Word’ for 2022? [Column]

I don’t do resolutions. Never have, never will. If I need to establish a goal or make changes, I do it. Of course, if it’s a difficult or challenging goal or change, I procrastinate for a bit (as long as possible?), and then I do it, eventually. But,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KevinMD.com

What I learned about medicine in the House of Pain [PODCAST]

“Guiding kindly illustrates mentorship, whether it be in the dojo or in an academic medical setting. Regardless of one’s stage in medical training, certain errors in patient management will be made … this is part of the learning process. It is the role of the mentor (i.e., attending physician to resident, resident to medical student, attending physician to medical student) to help identify these errors, determine their causes, and work through solutions, while being cognizant of the educational level of the learner.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solidworks#Design
KevinMD.com

A physician’s self-care song [PODCAST]

“No matter what, your healing work matters. No one should tell you otherwise, and nothing can change that, not even a shortcoming. You provide healing in a way no one else can. Care for yourself, and you can be the healer you truly wish to be.”. J. C. Sue is...
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Lessons in caring too much from a fictional physician [PODCAST]

“All the faceless young men who are brought to his operating table, prepped and draped, broken and bleeding, are finding their experience of war bears little resemblance to their reveries of war. They should have known better. At corner taverns in Chicago, Albuquerque, and Murphysboro, there were tired veterans with scars and limps; men with faded names of regiments or slogans like “Semper Fi” tattooed on their biceps; men with creased faces and shuttered eyes, who quietly nursed schooners of beer while they watched the Sox or the Dodgers on the TV behind the bar; men who had been to places like Bastogne and Peleliu and the Chosin Reservoir. They, too, once had reveries. Carelessly fingering an old scar or slowly twisting a worn ring, they might have explained some things to these un-blooded young men, things forever indecipherable to those who have never worn the uniform, who have never lit the flame. But words are weapons, slashing open memories, ripping open wounds, stirring the smoldering fires of pain that old warriors have doused with alcohol and denial for millennia. And while they spoke, these old veterans could not help but see distorted reflections of their own youthful faces on the bar’s polished surface and could not help but remember things they had tried so long to forget.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy