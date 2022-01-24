ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365 Days- A New Year of Movies- Sundance Day 4

By Henry J. Fromage
 3 days ago

If I'm forced to tease a theme out of today's Sundance films, I'd have to say it's relationships- of all kinds- but it the opener couldn't be topped. The hype train on this one has been rolling since last year's Cannes, where lead Renate Reinsve landed the Best Actress Palme, and...

Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
Variety

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets Imax Re-Release – Film News in Brief

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is getting a re-release on Imax starting Wednesday in several markets, with tickets being sold through AMC. Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel received an ASC nomination Tuesday for his work on the Apple Original Films/A24 production, which was shot in black and white. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the Joel Coen film. Among the venues screening the film as Oscar voting kicks off are Los Angeles’ Burbank 30 and Century City 15, New York’s Lincoln Square 13, Atlanta’s North Point 12, Austin’s Barton Creek 14 and Boston’s Common 19. Other cities include Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego,...
Variety

Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each. Vying for 15...
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Teases a Story “You May Think You Know”

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio film, which reimagines the classic tale as a stop-motion musical adventure. The movie releases December 2022. “I want to tell you a story,” Ewan McGregor’s Cricket opens. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.” He continues, “You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.” The Oscar-winning director’s next project features an all-star voice cast, which includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
culturedvultures.com

10 Uplifting Movies To Begin The New Year With

We’re almost two weeks into the new year, leaving behind the lazing holidays and plunging ourselves back into the world of work with full force once more. January is a little bare bones when it comes to movies, so what better way to make use of your downtime than by indulging in some good movies that make you feel a little better about life?
cityweekly.net

Sundance 2022 Day 1 capsules

Director Carey Williams and screenwriter KD Avila can be forgiven that there’s really no road map for what they’re attempting here: a “one crazy night” youth comedy á la Superbad, spiked with the knowledge that one crazy night can get people of color killed in America. On the verge of graduating from college, two Black best friends—high-achiever Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and party guy Sean (RJ Cyler)—and their nerdy roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) find their planned night of revelry hijacked by the discovery of passed-out white girl Emma (Maddie Nichols) on their living room floor, and the realization that calling 911 might lead to assumptions about their complicity. What follows is an odyssey involving understandable persistent fears of any encounter with police, the determined pursuit of our protagonists by Emma’s sister, Maddie (Sabrina Carpenter) using cell-phone tracking, and a few amusing episodic bits. But Williams and Avila are ultimately more interested in subverting this genre than operating within it, and that tonal shift—particularly as Kunle realizes that being a stand-up guy who does the right thing isn’t necessarily going to protect him—makes for a jarring experience, along with the challenge of making Maddie part of the problem when what she’s observing is pretty easy to interpret as sketchy. Watkins and Cyler give sharp performances, anchoring an intriguing effort that falls just short of figuring out how to combine angry with loosey-goosey. (SR)
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
Rottentomatoes.com

The Sundance 2022 Movie Scorecard

Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!. Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a...
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: On Its Second Day, Sundance Film Festival Offers Films That Impress, Underwhelm and Unnerve

Just two days in and the 2022 Sundance Film Festival has featured a number of noteworthy premieres, from documentaries about royalty (both literal and of the music industry sort) and the fiery work of studying volcanos to narratives that recount real life experiences like a tragic bank hold-up and life pre-Roe v. Wade. In today’s reviews: what impressed us, what underwhelmed us, and what unnerved us.
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Day One at an All Virtual (Again) Sundance Film Festival

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 raging across the country, the organizers at this year’s Sundance Film Festival made the agonizing but important decision to cancel the in-person portion of the event. It’s an unfortunate turn of events for all the filmmakers looking forward to premiering their films “on the mountain,” as they say, but it’s ultimately for the best in order to keep everyone safe. And of course, that means this year’s festival is again available to audiences nationwide; anyone who wants to can snap a ticket to virtual screenings and enjoy independent feature films and shorts, from dramas to documentaries and more, all from the comfort of home.
movieboozer.com

Hold Back the Dawn (1941) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time marriage plays an important role in the plot. Drink a Shot: for every beautiful shot of Tijuana, Mexico. And Cheers: to the enduring legacy of Olivia de Havilland herself!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Olivia de Havilland was a screen legend in her own...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
Deadline

Sundance Opening Day: Programmers On Ups & Downs Of Online Fest, Expanding Buyers’ Appetites

“Let’s keep moving forward,” Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson said Thursday in the middle of the virtual opening-day virtual press conference for the near-40-year-old event. The expression was meant as a segue, but organically took on a greater meaning for the premier global indie festival, which was forced to cancel its live Park City portion 15 days ago due to the Omicron surge: Let’s deal with the now, and continue to wave the flag for independent cinema. With an introduction made by new Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, Jackson was joined by her fellow programmers — Director Kim Yutani; Chief Curator,...
theplaylist.net

‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ Review: Moody Shoegaze Vibes Still Feel A Little Undercooked [Sundance]

“I’d rather have one person dance in my car than have 100 people with the song on in the background” late-night radio DJ, Naz (Naz Kawakami), tells his friend. The young man hosts a show called “Night Drive,” on 90.1 FM Honolulu, “the show that makes you feel cool when you’re driving at night, the show where you actually are as you speed down the freeway going about your misdeeds.”
movieboozer.com

Scream (2022) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Do a Shot: every time a Stab movie is referenced. Take a Drink: for every clue to one of the killers. Take a Drink: every time the movie makes you unsure who the killer is. Do a Shot: for every phone call. Pound a Beer: if you figured out who...
