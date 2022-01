MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. • A civil matter was reported in the 8000 block of 140th Avenue in Austin Township. A woman was upset that she was allowing a man to stay in camper behind her house. She thinks he has been stealing and wanted him off the property. Deputies advised her of the eviction process. The man left on his own.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO