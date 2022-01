The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office fire is investigating a Wednesday morning house fire in Church Point that claimed the life of one person. According to a post on the State Marshal's Office's Facebook page, firefighters received the call around 7 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of South Broadway. When firefighters got inside the home, they found the body of a female. Neither the name nor the age of the victim has been released.

