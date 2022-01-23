Cold temperatures prove perfect for Ligonier Ice Fest

DENVER (CBS4)– Most of Colorado woke up to a snowy Tuesday. The winter blast prompted CBS4 meteorologists to call it a First Alert Weather Day. (credit: CBS) “This is nothing weird or new,” said Denver-native Robin Bare of the snow day. Ok, sure. Snowy days are not unusual in Colorado. But slick conditions made for a tricky commute most of the day, even for those who are used to the state’s winter weather. “We saw someone hit a pole and we were like, ‘Aaaaand we’ll take light rail!,’” Bare told CBS4. From the mountains to the Denver metro area, snow blanketed roads during the morning...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO