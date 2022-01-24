ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sooners in the NFL: Divisional Weekend

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

And then there were four.

After a heart-stopping Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, just four teams remain in the running for the ultimate prize of the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl title.

For former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday presented the opportunity to reach a point the franchise hadn’t in over three decades.

To do it, the Bengals would have to find a way to topple the AFC’s No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in their building off of a bye week to heal up.

But, behind a big afternoon by Mixon, Cincinnati would do just that, hitting a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to get the 19-16 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9B0s_0du6y86y00
Joe Mixon Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mixon has somewhat quietly become one of the most versatile players in the entire NFL with his ability to hurt teams on the ground and in the receiving game.

On Sunday, he went for 54 yards on the ground and 51 through the air along with a rushing score.

Mixon’s skills have him operating as an essential piece of the Bengals’ offense and creating one of the best three-headed-monsters in the entire league alongside quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Next up for Cincinnati will be a trip to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with a spot in Super Bowl LVI on the line.

After the weekend’s slate of playoff games, it is now guaranteed that a former Sooner will win the Super Bowl.

All four remaining teams have an active former Oklahoma player, meaning an OU alum will be getting a ring this season regardless of how things play out.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did on Divisional weekend:

Arizona Cardinals

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • QB Kyler Murray:
  • DL Jordan Phillips:

Baltimore Ravens

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • TE Mark Andrews:
  • WR Marquise Brown:
  • S Tony Jefferson:
  • OG Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(L 42-36 OT at Kansas City)

  • OT Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role
  • OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard

Chicago Bears

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • RB Damien Williams:

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 19-16 at Tennessee)

  • LB Jordan Evans: DNP (IR List)
  • RB Joe Mixon: 14 rushes for 54 yards, longest rush 16 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 receptions on 7 targets for 51 yards, longest reception 21 yards
  • RB Samaje Perine: 1 reception on 2 targets for 4 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • QB Baker Mayfield:

Dallas Cowboys

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb:
  • DT Neville Gallimore:

Detroit Lions

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • CB Parnell Motley:
  • LB Curtis Bolton:
  • K Austin Seibert:

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 42-36 OT vs Buffalo)

  • TE Blake Bell: Received start at second tight end spot, one direct snap
  • OT Orlando Brown: Received start at left tackle
  • C Creed Humphrey: Received start at center
  • LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 10 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • DT Gerald McCoy:

Los Angeles Chargers

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • LB Kenneth Murray:

Los Angeles Rams

(W 30-27 at Tampa Bay)

  • OT Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in reserve role
  • LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection, 1 special teams tackle

Minnesota Vikings

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • WR Dede Westbrook:

New England Patriots

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • DE Ronnie Perkins:
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New Orleans Saints

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • WR Kenny Stills:

New York Giants

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • DB Steven Parker:
  • WR Sterling Shepard:

New York Jets

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • OL Dru Samia:

Philadelphia Eagles

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • QB Jalen Hurts:
  • OT Lane Johnson:

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Eliminated in Wild Card Round)

  • DB Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(W 13-10 at Green Bay)

  • RB Trey Sermon: DNP (Inactive)
  • OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

  • CB Tre Brown:
  • RB Adrian Peterson:

Tennessee Titans

(L 19-16 vs Cincinnati)

  • DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Washington Football Team

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

Community Policy