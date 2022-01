The weight of centuries rides on the smooth rippling of water as it washes against the boat’s hull, and the river, displayed on the three screens that flank the entrance of the exhibit, parts easily as we sail upon it. Issuing from these electric views of nature comes the rhythmic murmuring of human voices chanting in worship and celebration, singing to the land and sky of ancient stories unfolding into the modern era. This striking ingress to “Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain,” the Cleveland Museum of Art’s part-virtual, part-traditional exhibition of Cambodian sculpture, sets the tone for an expedition that is as much a journey through the records of human history as it is a gallery of exquisite Southeast Asian artifacts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO