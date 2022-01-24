Top 25 Breakdown: No. 21 Georgia Tech

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
Alabama punter and place kicker Ty Perine has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former walk-on turned starting punter spent the past two seasons on the bench for the Crimson Tide. Stay up to date with the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team will start a two-game road trip on Thursday when it faces No. 14/17 Georgia Tech in McCamish Pavilion at 7 p.m. in Atlanta. Follow the Eagles: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram. Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee on Her Hoop Stats Podcast.
After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
Ft Lauderdale, Florida wide receiver Jullian Lewis began his recruiting journey when he committed to Georgia Tech September 11th of 2020. Eventually Lewis decided to renounce his commitment in January of 2021. His recruitment came full circle when he took his official visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend. The...
Georgia Tech picked up a commitment on Sunday from wide receiver Jullian Lewis, a south Florida prospect who had been previously committed and withdrew the commitment before finally selecting the Yellow Jackets again. Lewis, from Western High in Davie, Fla., announced his decision Sunday at the end of his official...
Former Texas quarterback Todd Dodge is urging Longhorns fans to be wary of starting Quinn Ewers right away as a freshman. There seems a very good chance that Texas football will be helmed by freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers in 2022. The Ohio State transfer has won the job yet, but...
Comments / 0