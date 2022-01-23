What is frozen fog?

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — This morning, north Georgia woke up to a landscape blanketed in white. But it wasn’t snow.

It was freezing fog.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said that the phenomenon is caused when tiny, supercooled water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when they are at or below freezing.

On trees and branches, the effect coats them in a delicate layer of ice.

Frozen fog is beautiful on the grass and trees, but on the roads, it can be deadly. Fog can freeze on roads that are below 32 degrees and create black ice.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s overnight this week.

