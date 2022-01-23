ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is frozen fog?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4do9tK_0du6w56h00

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — This morning, north Georgia woke up to a landscape blanketed in white. But it wasn’t snow.

It was freezing fog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said that the phenomenon is caused when tiny, supercooled water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when they are at or below freezing.

On trees and branches, the effect coats them in a delicate layer of ice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Frozen fog is beautiful on the grass and trees, but on the roads, it can be deadly. Fog can freeze on roads that are below 32 degrees and create black ice.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s overnight this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Burns
CBS News

Alabama executes inmate Matthew Reeves after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
31K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy