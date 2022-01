As the higher education sector grapples with the “new normal” of the post-pandemic, the structural issues of the recent past not only remain problematic but have been exacerbated by COVID-related disruptions throughout the education pipeline. Navigating the complexity of higher education has always been challenging for students, particularly at underresourced institutions that lack the advising capacity to provide guidance and support. Areas such as transfer and financial aid are notorious black boxes of complexity, where students lacking financial resources and “college knowledge” are too often left on their own to make decisions that may prove costly and damaging down the line.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO