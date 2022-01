It’s hard to say that the blue and gold have enjoyed the start of 2022. Ever since a 74-50 win against Arizona State, Cal has gotten the short end of the stick in the rest of its Pac-12 bouts. And no one has felt the burden of the last five games more than head coach Mark Fox, who was ejected in the first half against the Bears’ latest clunker, a 96-71 loss against the No. 3 Wildcats.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO