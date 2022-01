Have you heard the saying "If you didn't find a hustle during the pandemic, you'll probably never have one"? One Owensboro woman did and she's making a career out of it. Morgan Loyd is originally from Owensboro (born and raised). She had always lived here until she got married and her husband joined the military and found out he was going to be stationed all the way over in Oahu, Hawaii at the beginning of 2020. She got there right when the pandemic was taking off and everything was shutting down. She didn't have a job and knew she needed to do something to pass the time.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO