Oklahoma State

‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Was Super Nervous About that ‘Oklahoma!’ Outfit

By Meghan O'Keefe
 3 days ago
“Oh my god, do I look like I’m in Oklahoma!?”

With that, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney kicks off what might be one of the most deliriously hilarious scenes of her career to date. In Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3, Sweeney’s character Cassie begins to cope with her secret love affair with Nate (Jacob Elordi) in a most unusual way. She develops a routine where she wakes up at 4 AM to shower, exfoliate, scrub, shave, buff, treat, moisturize, roll, and beautify herself just for Nate. It’s a move that gives Cassie a sense of control, sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) a reason for utter confusion, and Euphoria a series of hilarious fashion moments. At one point, Cassie even comes face-to-face with BFF Maddy (Alexa Demie) wearing the same basic outfit as her pal.

However the costuming coup de grace of the episode has to come when Cassie wears an ensemble that makes Rue (Zendaya) wonder aloud if Cassie is auditioning for the school musical, Oklahoma! Cassie’s panic over this statement only crescendos when friends Maddy and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) confirm that she looks like a “country music star.” The show imagines Cassie revealing what’s dogging her — that she’s in love with Nate and happy with him — but she doesn’t.

The whole scene is a tour de force from actress Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie’s slippery descent with a blend of sympathy and over-the-top hilarity. Decider asked Sweeney how she managed to play the opposing tones of the scene and she revealed that this specific moment was even tricker than it looks at first glance.

“Well what was crazy was that was our first scene after coming back for Season 2. So I had to somehow figure out how far am I gonna take it because this is Episode 3. We’re almost halfway through Cassie’s [season-long] breakdown, so that I knew exactly how to map out her buildup to that and then continue it forward,” Sweeney said. “So it was a lot of making sure I found the exact [tonal] placement for Cassie.”

Sweeney said the scene was also nerve-wrecking for another obvious reason.

“It’s also nervous because you’re back, it’s the first day and her outfit was just…[laughs] What got me the most was the hair,” Sweeney said. “The hair got me the most. Just how big it was.”

Sweeney then spoke directly to Cassie herself: “Girl, how did you look in the mirror and say, this is it?”

Sweeney obviously wound up nailing the scene, which popped up in Euphoria‘s teaser trailer and is sure to be a hit with fans.

Zendaya Breaks Down the Dark Side Her ‘Euphoria’ Dance Sequence

You could say that in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3, Rue (Zendaya) dances with the devil. On the one hand, she makes a dangerous deal with Laurie (Martha Kelly), the drug dealer she and Fez (Angus Cloud) were terrorized by in the Euphoria Season 2 premiere on HBO. On a much lighter note, though, Rue gets to enjoy a rare moment of bliss in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 when she dances around her room to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” The reverie ends when she twirls into the kitchen and Rue’s sister Gia (Storm Reid) straight up needs to ask her, “Rue, are you high?”
THEATER & DANCE
Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi Open Up About Cassie & Nate’s Toxic ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Romance

When Euphoria Season 2 premiered on HBO last weekend, one of the most dramatic scenes came as a result of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) deciding to hook up together at a New Year’s Eve party. What the two hot teens didn’t bet on was Nate’s on-and-off ex and Cassie’s BFF Maddy (Alexa Demie) almost walking in on them. Cassie had to deal with the stress of hiding in a bath tub while Maddy peed and flirted inches next to her and Nate didn’t get off any easier. By the end of the Euphoria Season 2 premiere, Fez (Angus Cloud) had beaten up Nate within an inch of his life.
TV SERIES
