Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

KUTV — Many people have losing weight as part of their new year resolutions. But those looking to cut down on the calories they drink will want to hold off on diet soda. “Diet sodas are non-caloric so people think they can drink it all day, but some research shows that creates even more problems with their weight,” said Karlee Adams, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Healthcare.

DIETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO