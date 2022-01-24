ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

By Robert Preidt
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows. Obesity has been linked with difficulty conceiving, as well as pregnancy complications and loss. Many women who...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercer Island Reporter

Top Weight Loss Pills 2022: Best Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

If you’ve spent a lot of time working in the gym, weight lifting, jogging, and running sessions, and you still feel you’re not getting the results you want, a weight loss pill might hold the answer for you. A good weight loss pill helps you shape your body with a workout, but a better one helps you slim down. How can you choose the best weight loss pills, though?
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility Treatment#Fertility#Child Health#Healthday News#Penn State Health#Plos Medicine
Juneau Empire

Weight Loss Tips That Work: Easy Tips to Lose Weight Fast in 2022

If your New Year’s resolution was to lose weight in 2022, then chances are you’ve been searching for weight loss tips online. There’s plenty of advice on how you can slim down, but unfortunately, the weight loss industry is filled with myths that won’t help you actually reach your goals.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KUTV

Check Your Health: Weight loss a New Year resolution? Diet soda may hurt more than help

KUTV — Many people have losing weight as part of their new year resolutions. But those looking to cut down on the calories they drink will want to hold off on diet soda. “Diet sodas are non-caloric so people think they can drink it all day, but some research shows that creates even more problems with their weight,” said Karlee Adams, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Healthcare.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
advantagenews.com

BBB warns of weight loss products

The Better Business Bureau has advice that can help you find ways to lose weight without falling for some common scams. The BBB receives thousands of complaints every year about weight control services, health and diet products, as well as gyms and health clubs. Agency investigator Don O’Brien says any...
WEIGHT LOSS
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Semaglutide Superior to Liraglutide for Weight Loss

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among adults with overweight or obesity, once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide plus counseling for diet and physical activity results in significantly greater weight loss at 68 weeks than once-daily subcutaneous liraglutide, according to a study published in the Jan. 11 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
WEIGHT LOSS
wisc.edu

Study examines text messages as method for successful weight loss

Enrollment to open for an interactive study aims to help people build habits for a healthier lifestyle, lose weight and keep it off. Could a text message motivate people to track their food and drink and, as a result, lose weight?. An interactive study at the University of Wisconsin School...
MADISON, WI
amymyersmd.com

Curcumin & Weight Loss: Is There a Connection?

Turmeric has celebrity status as a delicious cooking spice packed with a plethora of health benefits that you likely know about. Yet, it’s the curucminoids in turmeric that gives this spice it’s powerful punch. Curcumin is a well known free radical fighter, promotes a healthy inflammatory response, and supports your immune system.
WEIGHT LOSS
FOX Carolina

Body By Bijoor Weight Loss Program

Dr. Nita Bijoor and Cathleen Cahill discuss the benefits of medically assisted weight loss and the Body By Bijoor program. Sponsored by Oakview Medical Associates.
WEIGHT LOSS
WCNC

Weight loss can be hard, PHD Weight loss can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. PHD Weight loss is a revolutionary method for effective weight loss without hunger, starvation, chronic exercise or medications. People think weigh loss is about eating less and moving more. That is just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Weight loss in the new year

Without fail, every year brings a record number of resolutions to lose weight. More times than not, that vow is never realized. If you’re someone who has constantly tried and failed to lose weight… the Bariatric program with Mount Carmel can help.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy