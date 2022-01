“There is no equal justice for Black people today; there never has been. To our everlasting shame, the quality of justice in America has always been and is now directly related to the color of one’s skin as well as to the size of one’s pocketbook.” This quote comes from George W. Crockett Jr.’s essay, “A Black Judge Speaks” (Judicature, 1970). The stories of Black lawyers and judges are rarely told. By sharing Crockett’s life of principled courage, “No Equal Justice” breaks this silence.

