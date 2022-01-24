ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apollo Global, Athene and BNP Paribas form Eliant for supply chain finance needs

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and its Athene subsidiary partner with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY)(OTCQX:BNPQF) to form Eliant Inventory Solutions, a new platform for working capital and supply chain needs. The companies form the new...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Vestas warns of supply chain woes as revenue guidance misses estimates

Vestas Wind (OTCPK:VWDRY +5.2%) shares are flying high despite warning of supply chain stresses in issuing financial guidance that misses analyst estimates. The world's largest maker of wind turbines reports preliminary full-year revenues of €15.6B ($17.61B), at the lower end of prior guidance of €15.5B-€16.5B, while EBIT before special items fell 38% to €461M, indicating an EBIT margin of 3% vs. guidance of ~4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
case.edu

Weatherhead’s Michael Goldberg weighs in on global supply chain and labor shortages

Dear Ohio: Is inflation as concerning as we think?. Spectrum News: Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management and executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, discussed the challenges with the global supply chain, a partial history of inflation as it relates to today and pandemic-era concerns about unemployment. Goldberg said the biggest surprise for some analysts is the speed at which labor has disappeared, and the bleak number of workers available in the market.
OHIO STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq announces $325M accelerated stock repurchase deal with Goldman Sachs

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) enters into a $325M accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. The deal is pursuant to NDAQ's share repurchase program, under which $784M remained available as of Jan. 25. Under the deal, NDAQ will make an initial payment of $325M to Goldman Sachs and will receive...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Jack in the Box to refinance part of outstanding securitization debt

Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) subsidiaries intend to complete a financing transaction, which will consist of refinancing a portion of JACK's outstanding securitization debt with the issue of a new series of securitized notes under its existing securitized financing facility. JACK also expects these subsidiaries to enter into a new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas#Trade Finance#Apollo Global Management#Apo#Bnpqf#Mastercard#Ma
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America raises base pay to hold onto top bankers - Bloomberg

While many Wall Street banks have been boosting pay of junior bankers to hold onto talent, of course the senior bankers aren't being left behind. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is raising base salaries for its managing directors in investment banking and markets to $500K from $400K, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Directors will get as much as $350K this year, up from $250K, they said.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Credit Suisse: Valuation Is Less Important Than Earnings

After the US giants, European banks will start their quarterly earnings season. Credit Suisse (CS) will report the Q4 Results on February 10, but it has already updated its investors with a profit warning. Going into the detail, the Swiss bank warned that it may have suffered a loss due to enormous legal fees linked to the numerous scandals that broke out last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
channele2e.com

SAP Acquires FinTech, Supply Chain Financing Company Taulia

SAP is acquiring Taulia, a FinTech company that helps CFOs and suppliers to receive early payments on goods and services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the purchase price was less than $1 billion, SAP CEO Christian Klein told Reuters. This is technology M&A deal number 122...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) CEO Chip Bergh on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Aida Orphan - Vice President of Investor Relations. Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Levi Strauss & Company, Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for the period ending November 28, 2021. All parties will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session, at which time instructions will follow. This conference is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

How AV Navigates Global Supply-Chain Constraints

Editor’s Note: Earlier this month, members of the Commercial Integrator editorial team noticed discussions on #avtweeps Twitter about the supply chain, Dante chips and Dante products, including anecdotes about delayed order fulfillment. Thus, CI sought detailed comment from Audinate on this topic. The bylined piece below represents the company’s response to our inquiries.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Bank of America awarding $1 billion in stock to employees for 2021: Reuters

Bank of America Corp. is paying special compensation awards, mostly in the form of restricted units, for the fifth year in a row, according to a report by Reuters citing an internal memo from CEO Brian Moynihan. It's the first year the bank will issue stock awards to employees making less than $100,000, the report said. The combined value of the awards is $1 billion and reflects the 47% gain in Bank of America stock in 2021. Aimed at employees with up to $500,000 in annual salary, the bank will provide between 65 and 600 restricted units of Bank of America stock per employee. The units will start vesting in 2023. Some part-time employees and workers in international offices will receive $750 in cash. Shares of Bank of America are up 2% in 2022, compared to a drop of 8.6% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Global Cannabis Applications to acquire 33% in South African cannabis insurance firm

Global Cannabis Applications (OTCPK:FUAPF) signs a Letter Of Intent to acquire 33% of a South African Cell Captive (NYSE:CC) insurance firm focused on cannabis growing operations in southern Africa from Blue Anchor Risk Solutions (NYSEARCA:BAR). FUAPF will grant BAR exclusive sub-license rights for Efixii software in South Africa, Lesotho and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AIG Life & Retirement introduces advanced outcomes variable annuity

American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Life & Retirement arm launches Advanced Outcomes Annuity, a variable annuity that is issued by American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG. This annuity targets high growth as nearly two-thirds of the investment strategies are not subject to a cap, the company says. “The structured...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

CN Energy and Xujin Environmental Protection enter strategic cooperation

CN Energy Group (CNEY -1.6%) has announced a strategic cooperation between its subsidiary CN Energy Industrial Development and Xujin Environmental Protection Carbon Industry. The two companies will cooperate in sharing technology, resources and expertise for their mutual benefits, as they create an integrated and optimized activated carbon sales business focused on revenue and profit growth opportunities in the hazardous waste and solid waste disposal businesses.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Global Supply Chain Activity Stabilizing

U.S. supply chain activity finished Q4 within touching distance of pre-pandemic forecasts, as global transaction volumes between buyers and suppliers showed increasing signs of stabilizing, according to new data from Tradeshift. But, signs of a protracted slowdown across Chinese supply chains suggest further disruption could lie ahead. “We saw a...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Evidence grows that global solar supply chains are diversifying

More than a year after global solar energy markets were rocked by credible allegations of forced labor’s use in parts of in China, evidence is mounting that supply chains are diversifying away from those conflict regions. The shift is being aided in part by growing global demand for solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy