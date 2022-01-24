ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

By Nick Falato
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Height: 6’4

Weight: 250 lbs

Class: RS Senior

School: Penn State

Ebiketie is a former three-star recruit that played at Temple University for three seasons before transferring to Penn State. Ebiketie attended Albert Einstein High School in the Kensington, Maryland, area. He was the 138th OLB recruit in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Notables

In just one season playing in the Big Ten, Ebiketie earned All-Big Ten honors and finished the season with 52 pressures, ranking 16th in the FBS. He had 62 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His impressive 2021 season led to a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation.

His most impressive performances from 2021 came against Wisconsin and Michigan, where he had 7 and 9 pressure, respectively. Ebiketie opted out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Giants are probably going to need all new tight ends, so let's see what Ohio State's Jeremey Ruckert can bring to the table.

43 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

Quinn is the first of the known candidates for the head coaching vacancy to meet with the Giants at their East Rutherford headquarters.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Big Blue+

The Giants have players at inside linebacker they can turn to in 2022, but do they need more?

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Strengths

  • Very good athlete for an EDGE
  • Long defender with a leaner frame, more suitable for a situational pass rusher
  • Good overall get-off with burst in his first step
  • Gets to the top of the arc quickly, excellent once in half-man relationship
  • Gets into outside shoulder quickly
  • Quick and effective hands to separate in half-man relationship
  • (swat/rip, club/rip, inside club swim, etc.)
  • Solid overall flexibility when engaged
  • Lateral movement skills inside combined with counter hand moves are exceptional
  • The ability to win with agility and finesse hand moves is impressive
  • Good at shooting gaps against the run
  • Great effort and pursuit
  • Quickness, flexibility, on stunts as looper
  • Stats were significantly better at Penn State than they were at Temple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czl52_0du6m3z900

1 Images

Weaknesses

  • More of a pass rusher than a run defender
  • Can set edge, doesn’t consistently dictate the point of attack
  • Can be moved against bigger OT
  • Wins with finesse and speed, not too much conversion of speed to power
  • Doesn’t have big pop in his hands
  • Play strength is adequate at best
  • Late bloomer with one year of quality production (albeit the production came in the Big Ten)

Overall, Ebiketie will be an early contributor as a quality situational pass rusher who wins with quickness, burst, lateral movement ability, and active hands to shed. He has an array of pass-rushing moves and does a good job separating from OL once he established the half-man relationship.

My concern with Ebiketie is his ability to consistently impact opposing rushing attacks. He can set the EDGE, but he’s better as a run defender when asked to penetrate and use his upfield burst. Ebiketie is a fun player who will be a good professional football player if he can develop consistency as a run defender.

GRADE: 6.1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313JaF_0du6m3z900

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants GM Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

The New York Giants officially introduced former Bills executive Joe Schoen as the organization’s new general manager on Wednesday. During his first public appearance, he had a chance to talk about the state of affairs within the franchise. Among the topics the Schoen discussed Wednesday was the future of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft January 25

The 2021 football season is almost over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft January 25. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon. The Jaguars need help all over. Getting Thibodeaux to rush the passer across from Josh Allen...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

5-star LB, nation's No. 4 recruit in 2022 class decommits from Texas A&M

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class has re-opened his recruitment. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaran reported on Monday that 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins has decommitted from Texas A&M. This news comes after recent visits to Florida and LSU. He initially gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies in early January.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Outback Bowl#Recruiting#American Football#Penn State Ebiketie#Temple University#Olb#Fbs#Ohio State#Big Blue The Giants#Swat Rip#Lateral
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game Haus

Possible landing spots for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs. Rodgers has now amassed a record of 0-4 in the playoffs against the Niners, regardless of venue. That makes him the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to a single team in the playoffs four times.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
976
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy