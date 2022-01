In issue 160 of How It Works magazine, discover how human activity led to some of the world's world disasters. Human ingenuity has taken us from our hunter-gatherer origins, merely surviving alongside other species, to sending astronauts up to an orbiting space station while millions of us watch a live rocket launch from thousands of miles away. We have become masters of our own destiny on Earth, yet it’s been proven time and time again that we’re more than capable of ruining our planet for ourselves and for other living things. In this issue, we look at how we caused some of the worst disasters in recent history and how we went about the mammoth task of cleaning up the terrible messes that we made.

