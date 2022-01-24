ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Public Health Department COVID 19 Testing Announcement

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Memorial Hospital is currently testing patients for COVID-19 if symptomatic and has an appointment with a provider.

The Audubon County Public Health Department is testing Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9:00 A.M. TO 10:30 A.M.

Western Iowa Today

Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands Local Workshop to be held in Cass County on February 10

(Ames) ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. Iowa State Extention Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says the program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Bill Would Allow Doctors Prescribe Ivermectin to Some COVID Patients

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill advancing in the Iowa House would allow doctors to prescribe a medication used to treat parasites as an experimental treatment for COVID patients on a ventilator. Republican Representative Lee Hein of Montezuma said he sponsored the bill after learning two families wanted ivermectin used as a last resort treatment for a critically ill relative, but hospital policies prevented it. Both patients died of COVID complications. The FDA has authorized ivermectin tablets as treatment for worms in humans, but the agency says “currently available data” does not indicate ivermectin is effective in treating or preventing COVID. Democratic Representative Mary Mascher of Iowa City observed that a number of medical groups sent lobbyists to merely monitor subcommittee discussion of the bill. Mascher said, “there’s a lot of folks in the room…and I have heard no one in support of the bill.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill to Remove August 23rd School Start Date Stalls in Iowa House

(Des Moines, IA) — A move to get rid of the state law that forbids schools from starting the fall term before August 23rd is stalled in the Iowa House. The tourism industry objects, arguing families quit traveling and they lose student employees if school starts earlier in August. Craigh Patterson of Okoboji Tourism told lawmakers, “every day that Okoboji loses from that summer season, it’s over a million dollars in hidden revenues that doesn’t come in.” Representative Thomas Moore is a retired teacher and coach from Griswold. Moore said, “We don’t want to infringe on our business partners that are paying the taxes and making the money for the state government. We also want that local school board to be able to make what the best decision for them is and so it’s a ‘Catch 22’ situation, I guess.” Moore announced the bill would not advance.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Several Iowa School Districts Announce Temporary Mask Requirements Have Ended

(Des Moines, IA) — Officials in several Iowa school districts have announced temporary mask requirements for their students have ended after a panel of federal judges ruled on the statewide ban. A federal judge put the state law banning mask mandates on hold last fall after a group of parents had filed suit. Yesterday, a panel of federal judges in Missouri ruled the Iowa judge’s action was too broad and the state should be allowed to enforce its ban. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state won’t be enforcing the ban on mandates as it is filing an appeal asking for a ruling for all 11 judges on the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City School Board to Vote on Change in District Policy

(Sioux City, IA) The Sioux City school board will vote tonight (Monday) on a proposal to change district policy to give the district superintendent the authority to implement a temporary mask requirement. The proposal would allow the superintendent to institute mask mandates in individual school buildings where COVID illnesses are rising. The mandates would have a set time limit. The board has previously refused to consider a district-wide mask mandate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
