Who is Rebecca Louise, aka young Marsha, from Euphoria?

By Olivia Olphin
thefocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of Euphoria gripped audiences with its explosive exploration of identity, gender, sex, drugs and the difficulties of being a teen in America. Now, after an 18-month hiatus, season 2 promises to be just as tumultuous, as fans can’t get enough of the new characters. We introduce you to...

www.thefocus.news

The Tab

Euphoria love lives: Who exactly is the cast dating in real life?

The next season of Euphoria is back in our lives and bringing with it all the chaotic realtionships we saw in season one. Thankfully in real life the cast of Euphoria’s relationships are a little less dramatic but no less exciting. Some of the Euphoria cast are in relationships...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Euphoria: Who Is Alexa Demie? Actress Who Plays Maddy Perez In Season 2

Fans of Euphoria have been going crazy over Alexa Demie, the actress who plays Maddy Perez in the TV series Euphoria. Let’s find out about her age, Instagram, and movies. The actress of the HBO TV series is 31 years old and was born on December 11, 1990, in Los Angeles. Its height is approximately one meter and sixty-eight centimeters. Her mother is called Rose Mendez, a Mexican-born makeup artist. We have no other information about her family, and we cannot tell you if she is an only child or has brothers or sisters.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Jacob Elordi also wants to beat up Nate from ‘Euphoria’

Jacob Elordi knows people hate his character from “Euphoria.” In fact, he hates him too. Elordi was one of the most recent guests at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about the HBO hit show and his part in crafting one of the most terrible villains on TV.
TV SERIES
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
NME

‘Euphoria’ season two episode two recap: fallout from the fracas

Last week, Euphoria season two kicked off with a wallop – or should we say several wallops, thanks to Fezco (Angus Cloud) ringing in the New Year by beating Nate senseless. His bloodied, half-conscious face is the first thing we see in episode two, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) looking over him as a reminder of the other big drama from last week’s instalment.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who plays Laurie in Euphoria? Actress was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Laurie is a new character in Euphoria, with the drug dealer getting more screen time in episode 3. Some fans may not recognise the actress in her rugged makeover, but you’ll be surprised at where you’ve seen her. Hint: she’s worked with Zendaya before!. *WARNING: Season 2...
MOVIES
younghollywood.com

Our 6 Favorite Looks from the "Euphoria" Premiere!

( © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images) "Euphoria" has made its Season 2 debut, and we could not be more excited! The looks, the fashion, the drama -- We just cannot wait to see everything this season has to offer. And let me tell you, the cast already started to serve looks in anticipation for the new premiere on January 5 at the red carpet premiere. None of the looks disappoint; here are our favorite fits from the premiere!
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Cal and Derek's brief Euphoria romance is the latest fan obsession

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 takes viewers into Cal’s backstory, and fans are so in love that they’re demanding a spin-off with friend Derek. You can say that Nate Jacobs is universally hated by fans, so when he got beaten up by Fez in the season 2 premiere, fans were delighted to see his face covered in blood.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria's Young Cal twist is the last thing we expected in season 2

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers follow. Euphoria is not your nan's teen show, not by any stretch. In just two episodes alone, season two has brought us brutal violence, a piss-soaked towel, and a lusty Game of Thrones parody, not to mention the startling amount of penii on display throughout. So, business as usual then.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Plot Twist: You're In Love With Young Cal From Euphoria

It’s safe to say Cal Jacobs was one of the most hated characters on TV... until the third episode of Euphoria Season 2 changed everything. Well, maybe not everything — most fans still can’t stand Cal’s violent, predatory behavior — but his backstory did turn out to be surprisingly touching and romantic. That’s thanks in large part to Elias Kacavas, the actor who played young Cal in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 3, and imbued the normally despicable character with a new layer of sensitivity and humanity. Kacavas is probably a new face for most viewers, since Euphoria is his first big acting gig, but you’ll be seeing a lot more of him very soon.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who are Maude Apatow’s parents? Meet Euphoria stars famous family

Maude Apatow, who stars as Lexi in Euphoria, is the daughter to two of Hollywood’s biggest names. So let’s meet the Apatow family and find out who her parents are. Apatow is certainly a force to be reckoned with as she makes a name for herself in the entertainment industry. This can be seen from her performance in Euphoria as she has become an established actor in her own right. Fans can’t wait to see what her character will bring to the rest of season 2.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

The Best ‘Euphoria’ Beauty Looks From Season 2

Give Us glam! From glitter tears to rhinestone eyes, Euphoria made it clear from the onset that the show was going to serve up some serious makeup inspiration. And while the over-the-top, artistic looks from the first season will forever and always be top of mind, the second season is already shaping up to be equally as amazing — albeit, a bit different.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria fans are confused over young Cal thirst feelings

Euphoria fans have been left feeling very confused over their feelings for young Cal, after this week's episode produced a LOT of unlikely thirst tweets. As seasoned Euphoria viewers will know, each episode focusses on a different character and explains a bit about their back story. While this series has already looked at how Fez ended up drug dealing, Nate Jacobs' dad Cal (played by Eric Dane) took centre stage on Monday [24 January.]
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria season 2: Fans are not happy about the lack of Lexi and Fez content in episode 3

Euphoria fans are all pining for one thing that wasn’t delivered in the third episode of season two: Fexi.That’s the term we’ve coined for the romance that’s developing between Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).Many viewers of the show could hardly contain their excitement when a flirtation began to play out between the pair at the start of this season – so they were very disappointed when there was no progress in the characters’ relationship in episode three, out today (24 January).“no fez and lexi scenes this episode but i know fez was thinking of her so it’s...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Get to Know Elias Kacavas, the Handsome Actor Playing Young Cal Jacobs on Euphoria

The Euphoria cast just keeps getting more and more attractive. The second season's third episode introduces Elias Kacavas as a young Cal Jacobs, and as much as we despise the villain Cal grows up to be, it's hard to ignore Kacavas's good looks and talent as he portrays the character's complex backstory. There isn't too much information floating around about the up-and-coming actor, but we've gathered the basics for any fans who said, "Hold up, who is this heartthrob?!" when he first appeared on screen.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Henry Eikenberry? Get to know Euphoria's season 2 newcomer

Euphoria season 2 episode 3 welcomes Henry Eikenberry as Derek, Cal’s childhood best friend. Their storyline is the latest hot topic in TV, so fans are now interested to know more about the new face. *WARNING: Season 2 episode 3 spoilers*. HBO’s Euphoria is currently the show to watch...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Faye from Euphoria is dividing opinion on Twitter

The new season of Euphoria introduced viewers to two fresh faces, and already they're causing chaos. First there's Elliot (played by Dominic Fike), who is heading feet first into a love triangle with Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (played by Zendaya.) And then there's Faye, played by Chloe Cherry, who...
TV SERIES
Complex

Ranking ‘Euphoria’ Characters From Worst to Best

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”
TV SERIES
Complex

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jennie Nguyen Fired After Racially Insensitive BLM Posts Resurface

Bravo TV has fired Jennie Nguyen, one of the cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, for making racist posts on social media. The network issued a statement via Twitter about the situation on Tuesday, writing, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

