'Spider-Man' comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from 'Scream'

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending one weekend in second place, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" proved it still had some fight left. Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally. The film topped the North American...

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

