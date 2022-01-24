ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Voices: The Conservative Party does nothing to represent Muslim interests

By Zain Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rv6Z_0du6jnUF00

Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim that her “Muslimness” was a factor in her dismissal from her post as transport minister has resulted in the prime minister ordering an inquiry. In response to the claim that her faith was “raised as an issue” when she lost her post, the chief whip, Mark Spencer , has acknowledged that the comments were referring to him, and denied they are true.

The allegations and subsequent inquiry come at a pivotal time for the Conservative Party, as Boris Johnson faces scrutiny over breaking Covid rules by attending parties during lockdown. Yet it is my opinion that this incident cannot be considered in isolation, and must be seen as part of the context of deep Islamophobia that is prevalent in the party.

A YouGov poll conducted in July 2020 for the advocacy group Hope Not Hate found that 47 per cent of Conservative Party members believed that Islam was “a threat to the British way of life” – and 58 per cent held the untrue belief that “there are no-go areas in Britain where Sharia law dominates and non-Muslims cannot enter”. Unsurprisingly, 79 per cent of members also denied there was a problem with Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

While the latest inquiry is welcome, there is little evidence to suggest that it will deal with the issue of Tory Islamophobia. In 2019, 15 Conservative councillors suspended over posting racist and Islamophobic content online were quietly reinstated . Boris Johnson referred to Muslim women in a newspaper column as letter boxes and bank robbers .

Cases of Islamophobia in politics alienate Muslims and reflect wider issues of prejudice in our society. While the YouGov poll found that Tory party members’ attitudes were far worse than those of the general public, Islamophobic views are still widely held. In fact, some 30 per cent of public participants in the same poll thought Islam was a threat to the British way of life – and 37 per cent held the same irrational belief about “no-go Muslim areas”.

The Muslim Council of Britain, the UK’s largest national Muslim umbrella organisation, published findings in 2019 revealing how anti-Muslim attitudes lead to increased attacks on Muslims, and even affect their chances in the job market.

As a Muslim man, seeing this news is hardly surprising, and like Ghani, I understand what it means for my “Muslimness” to be seen as an impediment to success. I have felt the pressure to look “less Muslim” by having a shorter beard or speaking with a “better accent” to be more accepted or seen as more employable. You are three times more likely to get an interview with an English-sounding name than you are with a Muslim-sounding one, according to research.

Muslims are often perceived as potential threats and monitored under the Prevent strategy , the government’s controversial counter-radicalisation program, and Tory Islamophobia reflects this.

Under this policy, Muslim identity markers – such as growing a beard or wearing the Hijab – are seen as potential signs of Islamist radicalisation. Therefore even the way we dress as Muslims is something we have to think about constantly. Any expression of religious identity can be seen as a sign of radicalisation. In June 2021, an 11-year-old boy was referred to Preven t after a teacher mistook the word “alms” for “arms”, when he said he would give alms to the poor.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Given that expressions of Muslim identity – or interest in political issues affecting Muslims – can lead to suspicions about Muslims, it is no surprise that Ghani’s “Muslimness” was allegedly an issue for the Conservative Party.

It is also no surprise that Conservative MP Michael Fabricant considers Ghani’s claim of Islamophobia a “lame” excuse , and an attempt to get Boris Johnson to resign. Muslims often experience gaslighting when they raise concerns about Islamophobia, which allows this prejudice to fester and makes Muslims feel unheard.

We are often told we are victimising ourselves when we raise Islamophobia as an issue. It makes us feel that our voices don’t matter, and that Islamophobia will always be a permanent part of politics and society.

The Islamophobia prevalent in the Conservative Party, including this latest incident, demonstrates how little the party represents the interests of Muslims. Muslim loyalty is questioned every day, while Muslims continue to contribute to British society just like everyone else.

During the pandemic, British mosques became makeshift hospitals and set up food banks to help the needy. While charitable acts carried out by Muslim communities remain underrepresented in the media, Islamophobic sentiments continue to be accepted.

Nusrat Ghani ’s bravery in speaking out about Islamophobia will hopefully inspire other Muslims to do the same, and should make us all open our eyes to the problem.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government defends housing record amid war of words with Sinn Fein

The Irish Government has insisted that its flagship plan to solve the country’s housing crisis is “beginning to work”.It comes amid a war of words between the Taoiseach and Sinn Fein after Micheal Martin hit out at accusations that he and his Government were “out of touch”.In a press conference on Wednesday evening, senior ministers said that new figures – outlined in a just-published Government report – showed that progress was being made in tackling the Irish housing crisis.The Government said that the latest data indicated that it will likely meet or exceed targets for new homes in 2022.According...
WORLD
The Independent

Minister has ‘no idea’ when Sue Gray will deliver party report as wait continues

A Cabinet minister has said she has "no idea" when the Sue Gray inquiry report will be delivered, as the wait for the bombshell document continues.Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she also did not not know why the report was delayed - amid reports that it is being subjected to last-minute "legal scrubbing".Ms Coffey, represented the government on the morning news programmes ahead of what could be a difficult day, said she had not attended any of the No10 parties during lockdown – the focus of the probe.The internal inquiry was widely expected in Westminster to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fabricant
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs claim a ‘waste of time’ to debate Downing Street party allegations

Conservative MPs claimed it was a “waste of everybody’s time” to discuss Downing Street party allegations in the Commons as they launched a staunch defence of Boris Johnson.They argued Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border was among the issues which deserved greater attention, minutes before a planned statement from the Prime Minister on this exact topic.Their claims came during an urgent question tabled by Labour following the decision by the Metropolitan Police to investigate potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Conservative MP Giles Watling (Clacton) described the urgent question as a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#The Conservative Party#Covid#British#Sharia#Non Muslims
The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson will ‘cooperate fully’ with police investigation into parties, says No 10

Boris Johnson will “fully co-operate” with any requests from the Metropolitan Police inquiry into alleged Downing Street parties, including by being interviewed by officers or handing over documents, No 10 has said.Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said he “welcomed” the Met police investigation, and claimed it would help to “draw a line” under the issue.He said: “I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation, because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.”The prime minister’s official spokesperson said Mr Johnson thinks it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: So now a Tory MP is attacking a local newspaper – how low can they go?

Is Tory MP Julie Marson’s venomous attack on the Bishop’s Stortford Independent an everyday example of an MP behaving badly, or indicative of something more disturbing?First, I’d better tell the story, because it’s quite a tale. Marson, the Tory MP for Hertford and Stortford, has a column in her local newspaper, as many MPs do and as the local MP did when I worked for a local newspaper.I’ve always been rather dubious about the practice, because it provides them with an easy opportunity to blow their own trumpets – which isn’t available to their political opponents. I guess you could...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Voices: No one should be surprised by Nusrat Ghani’s Islamophobia allegations – the inquiry will solve nothing

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 because of her Muslim faith. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ghani said a government whip explained that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and that an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Ordering a cabinet inquiry into the MP’s complaints, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he was taking the matter “extremely seriously”.“I took them [Ghani’s comments] very seriously when they were raised with me 18 months ago … [I’m] very glad there’s an investigation taking place...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

GMB empty-chairs Liz Truss after government refuses to put minister up for interview

Good Morning Britain broadcast an empty chair after ministers failed to appear on the show to discuss the latest revelations in the partygate scandal.Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations at Number 10 and Whitehall departments following reports of parties held during lockdown.A Tory MP on Tuesday claimed the prime minister was “ambushed with a cake” during a Downing Street birthday gathering held in June 2020 despite indoor events being banned due to coronavirus restrictions.Top civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the alleged parties is expected...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transparency of Gray report questioned amid claims staff kept back evidence

Downing Street has suggested it may be up to Boris Johnson to decide what is published from Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns staff were keeping back key evidence because it would be seen by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall, including in No 10, during coronavirus restrictions was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG (Sue Gray) collects”.Downing Street suggested it could be up to Mr Johnson how much of the senior official’s report is made public.Ms Gray has...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday. Johnson’s office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.Gray’s office wouldn't comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government hadn't yet received the report Wednesday morning.She said she couldn't guarantee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sarwar: Lack of independent probe into Islamophobia ‘would stink of cover-up’

A failure by the Conservatives to allow an independent investigation into allegations of Islamophobia in the party would “stink of a cover-up”, Anas Sarwar has said.The Scottish Labour leader, a Muslim MSP who led a Holyrood inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland said hate and prejudice was “rampant” in all parts of society.But with the Conservative Party engulfed in another scandal about alleged Islamophobia, Mr Sarwar challenged them to allow the Equality and Human Rights Commission to investigate and implement any recommendations that they make.Asked by the PA news agency about his reaction to claims by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy