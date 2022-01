When it comes to aging, the first things we think of are the outward signs that have been associated with getting older: wrinkles and dehydrated skin with less fullness and elasticity. The truth is that healthy skin is the mirror of a healthy body, and as our largest organ, our skin serves as the first barrier of defense against environmental toxins in the outside world. The health of our skin is based on multiple factors, some of which include both lifestyle choices (sun exposure, alcohol consumption, using products containing toxic chemicals) as well as what's happening on a cellular level.

