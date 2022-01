Sometimes, it’s really hard to remember. That could be because the subject at hand is so difficult you don’t want to embrace it again. Or it could be because the subject is so far in the past that it’s unclear in its details all these years later. But what if the subject is so important that a people—the world, even—must remember it as it gets more and more distant in the rearview if only to ensure it doesn’t ever pop back up again in real life. For musician Lee Oskar these questions are paramount to both his life and career. Oskar, the son of a Holocaust survivor, is also a co-founding member of the band War (of “Low Rider” fame). Oskar also has a new LP, Never Forget, which is set to release on Friday (January 28). It’s an album born from his mother’s and her sister’s experience as two people who escaped Holocaust death marches.

