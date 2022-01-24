Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Reports Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced results for cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) in combination with immunotherapies in patients with advanced colorectal cancer, including encouraging data from cohort 16 of the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who were previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-containing chemotherapy. Results from cohort 2 of the phase 2 CAMILLA trial of cabozantinib in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced mismatch repair proficient/micro satellite stable (pMMR/MSS) colorectal cancer patients who were chemotherapy-refractory were also announced. The data from these studies are being presented during Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus on Saturday, January 22 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO