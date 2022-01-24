ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Reports Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Announces Positive Initial Biomarker Data For TSHA-101, the First Bicistronic Gene Therapy in Clinical Development, Demonstrating Normalization of β-Hexosaminidase A Enzy

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today reported positive initial serum β-hexosaminidase A (Hex A) enzyme activity data for TSHA-101 in patients with Sandhoff and Tay-Sachs diseases, which represent two forms of GM2 gangliosidosis. Today's data are the first ever to support the bicistronic vector approach in humans delivering both HEXA and HEXB genes in the endogenous ratio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Vaccinex (VCNX) Reports Two Complete Responses in First Three Patients Enrolled in the Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-B84 Study of Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Recurrent

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX, Vaccinex, the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), today reported positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex's pepinemab in combination with Merck's (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces FDA Clinical Hold on Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on studies evaluating the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine due to an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions (SUSARs) between study arms. While no clear trend in the adverse reactions or new safety signal has been identified by Gilead at this time, the partial clinical hold is being implemented by Gilead across all ongoing magrolimab and azacitidine combination studies worldwide in the best interests of patients as additional data is gathered and analyzed to address the concerns raised by FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Receives Positive FDA Feedback for Buntanetap Phase 3 Clinical Development in Parkinson's Disease

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the company held a successful Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with regard to the Company's planned Phase 3 clinical studies of Buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an offshoot of the Company's clinical program in Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports New Data Demonstrating Neutralizing Antibody Immune Response to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Booster Clinical Trial

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced new data from clinical development programs for ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, next-generation, self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidates targeting variants of concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Panbela posts interim data from early-stage trial for pancreatic cancer therapy

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced the interim data from its Phase 1b combination for SBP-101 with chemotherapy agents, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA). According to the data from the company's presentation at the recently concluded American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Meeting the...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Reports Results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, announced the presentation of results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of QINLOCK (ripretinib) in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series Session. The presentation, which follows the announcement in November 2021 of the top-line results, is titled "INTRIGUE: A phase III, randomized, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ripretinib vs sunitinib in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor previously treated with imatinib" and is available on the Company's website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Viking Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold on Phase 1b Trial of VK0214 in Patients with X-ALD

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) has been placed on clinical hold by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has requested an additional preclinical study prior to continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD. The request is not due to any findings from ongoing or previously completed studies. The company expects to provide the information to the FDA in the second quarter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Reports Publication of Oral HAE Therapy KVD900 Phase 1 Data

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced data from the Phase 1 clinical trials of oral, on-demand treatment KVD900 in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE), have been published online by the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

BeiGene reports findings from phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in gastric cancer (updated)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive findings from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. At the interim analysis, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) Reports Positive IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a Interim Clinical Trial Safety Data Demonstrating 100% Completion of Planned Treatment Cycles

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced positive interim clinical trial safety data demonstrating 100% completion of IMX-110 planned treatment cycles in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Historically, 43-67% of patients have completed planned treatment cycles with approved drugs used to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) according to Demetri et al., 2016, and Schöffski et al., 2016. Completion of planned treatment cycles refers to lack of drug-related interruptions (cycle delays, dose reductions, or dose interruptions due to drug toxicity).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Detailed Results for Cabozantinib in Combination with Immunotherapies

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced results for cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) in combination with immunotherapies in patients with advanced colorectal cancer, including encouraging data from cohort 16 of the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who were previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-containing chemotherapy. Results from cohort 2 of the phase 2 CAMILLA trial of cabozantinib in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced mismatch repair proficient/micro satellite stable (pMMR/MSS) colorectal cancer patients who were chemotherapy-refractory were also announced. The data from these studies are being presented during Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus on Saturday, January 22 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology's Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Paclitaxel Plus Carboplatin Is Reportedly Non-Interior to Paclitaxel and Ifosfamide in Uterine Carcinosarcoma

Findings from a phase 3 study indicated that patients with uterine carcinosarcoma treated with paclitaxel and carboplatin experienced a better progression-free survival and non-inferior duration of overall survival vs paclitaxel plus ifosfamide for. A combination regimen of paclitaxel and carboplatin resulted in a longer progression-free survival and non-inferior duration of...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Lyra Therapeutics begins phase 3 trial of rhinosinusitis therapy LYR-210

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) began a phase 3 trial of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who have not undergone surgery. The study, dubbed ENLIGHTEN I, will enroll ~180 patients. "Following the positive results achieved in the LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 demonstrating rapid, durable, and clinically meaningful...
INDUSTRY
The Press

SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-opioid treatments to address pain, cough and other conditions involving hypersensitivity of the nervous system, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will work together to advance potent and selective inhibitors of sodium ion channel 1.7 (NaV1.7) as non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain. SiteOne will be responsible for research and early preclinical development activities, with Vertex responsible for subsequent development, and commercialization. SiteOne will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and royalties from Vertex if the program succeeds.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Reports Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating the Clinical and Economic Benefits of Lenzilumab

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' today announced a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Medical Economics (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13696998.2022.2030148) citing the clinical and associated health economic benefits of lenzilumab. The publication demonstrated, in all cases, lenzilumab plus SOC improved all specified clinical outcomes compared with SOC alone. Lenzilumab plus SOC, resulted in an estimated cost savings of $13,190 per patient (net savings of $3,190, after an assumed price of $10,000 for lenzilumab) in those receiving remdesivir with baseline C-Reactive Protein (CRP) levels <150 mg/L, and aged <85 years, the primary analysis population in the fully enrolled ACTIV-5/BET-B study. In other subpopulations, per-patient savings were also observed, including those aged <85 years with baseline CRP <150mg/L with or without remdesivir (cost savings = $11,858, net cost savings = $1,858) and within the subpopulation of Black/African American patients with baseline CRP <150mg/L (cost savings = $23,154, net cost savings = $13,154).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

