Priority RB target 'felt the love' during official visit

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypLeR_0du6gZge00

Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX) three-star running back Andrew Paul was on campus this weekend for his official visit to Clemson.

The fast-rising running back prospect was arguably the biggest name on campus for the Tigers. Paul has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country since his tremendous senior campaign. In 13 games, he recorded 2,824 all-purpose yards with 44 total touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 9.7 yards per carry and 201.2 yards per game.

Clemson officially extended a scholarship offer to Paul on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“I think Clemson is one of those premier programs,” Parish head coach Daniel Novakov said after Clemson officially offered Paul. “Anytime you get an offer from a place like that, I think it kind of legitimizes you as a star amongst stars. I think it’s one of those top-notch programs that all kids aspire to be recruited by.”

Paul was visited by both Clemson running back coach C.J. Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who stopped by his training session with Brandon Williams on Wednesday.

Paul is coming off an official visit to the University of Michigan the weekend prior and previously visited the University of Colorado as well. He has one remaining official visit remaining and he could choose to visit either Notre Dame or Oregon prior to signing day, but nothing’s set in stone just yet.

Right now, Dabo Swinney is tentatively scheduled to visit make an in-home visit with Paul on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

