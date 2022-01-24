Discovery brings “cinematic vision” to Winter Games

The Göteborg Film Festival’s annual TV industry event, TV Drama Vision, has unveiled its program, which focuses on sustainability and healthy working conditions at a time of hyper-competition in the drama space.
TV Drama Vision is set to unspool both in-person and online over Feb. 2-3.
As opening keynote, Johanna Koljonen, author of the anticipated Nostradamus Report, will kickstart the event’s conference strand, which is also due to new paths for creative producers, public funding at a crossroads, green filmmaking, diversity, changing business models and storytelling.
“The program, designed as always in close collaboration with the industry, will reveal how the streaming disruption,...
