Discovery brings “cinematic vision” to Winter Games

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery has announced plans that it says will “push the physical and virtual boundaries of sports production to new extremes and mark a new frontier in the coverage of the Olympic Games”. With just over a week to go until the Opening Ceremony of Olympic Winter Games...

Advanced Television

Survey: Over 70% of UK plan to watch Winter Olympics

Consumer insights provider Toluna has released a study about the 2022 Winter Olympics and media choices. The survey questioned 1,244 people in the UK and found that 71 per cent are going to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with, perhaps surprisingly, the majority of respondents planning to watch the games live on television.
SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
Advanced Television

Peacock rolls out in Germany, Austria

Sky and NBCUniversal have announced the launch of Peacock in Austria and Germany. Available immediately, Sky Q and Sky X customers in Austria will be able to access the Peacock streaming offer, which includes a catalogue of Peacock Originals and classic series from NBCUniversal. “Following great debuts in the UK...
BUSINESS
Person
Lamin Deen
Person
Kevin Rolland
Person
Charlotte Kalla
Variety

Hot Nordic Shows and Sustainability to be Flagged at Göteborg TV Confab

The Göteborg Film Festival’s annual TV industry event, TV Drama Vision, has unveiled its program, which focuses on sustainability and healthy working conditions at a time of hyper-competition in the drama space. TV Drama Vision is set to unspool both in-person and online over Feb. 2-3. As opening keynote, Johanna Koljonen, author of the anticipated Nostradamus Report, will kickstart the event’s conference strand, which is also due to new paths for creative producers, public funding at a crossroads, green filmmaking, diversity, changing business models and storytelling. “The program, designed as always in close collaboration with the industry, will reveal how the streaming disruption,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Why is Russia banned from the Winter Olympics and what is ROC?

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.This ban has since been reduced to two years, but qualified athletes will compete under the abbreviation ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in China.At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag, winning 17 medals — curlers Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of mixed doubles bronze after the...
WORLD
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Winter Olympics and the true cost of fake snow dominating our slopes: ‘It’s more dangerous now’

The forecast for the Beijing Winter Olympics is chilly, dry and with a 100 per cent chance of artificial snow.The Games get underway on 4th February with downhill skiing and slalom taking place in Yanqing, a dramatic mountainous district about 50 miles from the Chinese capital.Yet the region, along with Zhangjiakou 100 miles northwest where snowboarding, cross-country skiing and ski-jumping events will be held, gets relatively little snowfall.A few hundred snow cannons, pulling on water from a reservoir, will pump out white crystals at the venues. Photos already reveal brilliant white strips at the Alpine zones, glinting in the sun...
SPORTS
Advanced Television

Twisted Strings on HBO GO and Catchplay+ in March

Get entwined in the world of fantasy and suspense in the new HBO Asia Original series Twisted Strings, a satire anthology of selfishness, greed, and ignorance. The Chinese-language series premieres with two episodes on Sunday, March 27 on WarnerMedia’s HBO and HBO GO across Southeast Asia. Executive produced by...
TV SERIES
Advanced Television

Little Dot Studios appoints two agency sales heads

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) has appointed Sarah McKelvey and Emma Gronow to Head of Agency Sales, UK and Head of Agency Sales, ANZ respectively, following a period of accelerated growth. Reporting to Chief Sales Officer & MD, International, Wayne Davison, McKelvey and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

MSC Group, Lufthansa partner in bid for Italy's ITA Airways

The parent group of MSC Cruises is partnering with Lufthansa in a bid for a majority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways, the company created from the ashes of former Italian flagship airline Alitalia MSC Group, which includes container shipping and logistics businesses in addition to cruises, said in a statement late Monday that the deal would leverage synergies in both passenger and cargo, and that Lufthansa has already shown interest in the deal. The companies have requested that the Italian government, which currently controls ITA Airways, grant a 90-day period for exclusive talks and due diligence. Lufthansa said...
INDUSTRY
Advanced Television

Scotland approves SaxaVord launch site

The plan to start launching rockets and small satellites from SaxaVord on the island of Uist in Scotland has moved much closer to achievement with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) withdrawing its objections to the scheme. SaxaVord has still to achieve Planning Permission from the Shetland Islands Council. SaxaVord chief executive...
INDUSTRY
Advanced Television

DistroTV debuts free-to-stream Spanish bundle

DistroTV, the independent, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, has lauched DistroTV Español. The new free-to-stream channel bundle features 20+ Spanish-speaking channels and will be available to Spanish speakers in the US, as well as Spanish speakers in Latin America. This comes on the heels of the streaming platform’s push to expand its global audience footprint into both territories.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

yallo expands Gbit speed Internet throughout Switzerland

Four months after the launch of yallo TV, yallo is expanding its position as a full-service provider in Switzerland. Christoph Richartz, Chief YOL Officer at Sunrise UPC, commented: “Thanks to the hybrid fibre network from Sunrise UPC, we can now reach more than twice as many households with gigabit-speed Internet. This will complete our portfolio and make it even more attractive for all customers. Greater range, state-of-the-art technologies, innovative products for all needs – but at the usual affordable yallo price. This means that we are clearly outperforming our competitors.”
WORLD
Advanced Television

Arianespace “fully reusable by 2030”

ArianeGroup Chief Executive André-Hubert Roussel has said the Ariane family of rocket launchers would be fully reusable starting by the end of this decade. His comments follow on from French Economics Minister Bruno Le Maire who has been highly critical of the Arianespace’s current use of non-reusable rockets, including the giant Ariane 5 and smaller Vega and Soyuz vehicles. They cannot compete financially with the (mostly) reusable Falcon 9 rockets from SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Vodafone to retire UK 3G network from 2023

Vodafone is to begin retiring its UK 3G network in 2023 as part of a network modernisation programme to improve 4G and 5G experience for all customers. The programme, which will see 3G coverage gradually phased out and replaced by strengthened 4G and 5G services, will mean customers across more parts of the UK can access more reliable connectivity via the Vodafone network.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Love Nature launches on Struum

Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels available in over 127 countries, has announced its launch on Struum, a new US-based streaming platform which allows subscribers to access series and movies from a roster of niche streaming services. Love Nature’s nature and wildlife series and documentaries will now be available to Struum subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS

