After a pivot from an in-person event at CES due to the omicron surge, Variety’s virtual Winter Entertainment Summit will start streaming Jan. 27. Many of the panelists have their eyes on what will be next for their businesses and how to capture and engage consumers. Variety co-editor-in-chief Cyn-thia Littleton will host panel Best Way Forward: Future of the Entertainment Industry, which features Shalini Govil-Pai, GM & VP of Google TV, and Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, among others. These two sense the urgency to meet the needs of audiences who are now streaming savvy after months at home. “For our...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO