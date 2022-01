Companies love to bend the truth to make it seem like their product is better than it is—and one way they do this with certain medical products is by making it sound like the FDA had a major role in bringing it to market. But if a health-related gadget is “FDA cleared,” that doesn’t necessarily mean the FDA studied it or decided that it actually works. And if something is FDA “registered” or “recognized,” that’s even more of a stretch.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO