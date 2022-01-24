ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results From 2022 Scout Day: Force Ohio

By PBR Ohio Staff
 3 days ago

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2022 Scout Day: Force Ohio. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from...

