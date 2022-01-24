Results From 2022 Scout Day: Force Ohio

We went to the regional tournament in Olympia, competing with 28 other schools such as Olympia HS and Union HS with high hopes. In a complicated system that rates teams on robot performance, teamwork, engineering, and Gracious Professionalism, we came away with five awards (more than any other team): Control Award winner (trophy), Finalist Team Captain (second place in robot performance - another trophy, and medals), Connect Award 3rd place, Innovate Award 3rd place, and the most desired: Inspire Award 3rd place. The Inspire Award is given to those teams that best exemplify the values and culture of engineering and First Tech Challenge. This Inspire Award may have secured our first-ever advancement to the State tournament at Amazon in Seattle on February 6. We are waiting to hear.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO