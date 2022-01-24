ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EF Hutton Starts The Glimpse Group (VRAR) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott initiates coverage on The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) with a Buy rating and a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $165.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Guidance for 2022:. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q4 EPS by 33c; Guides Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) reported Q4 EPS of $2.27, $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of $1.94. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.83 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TE Connectivity (TEL) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. TE Connectivity sees Q2 2022 EPS of $1.70, versus the consensus of $1.69. For earnings history...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Ef Hutton#Ef Hutton Starts#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Glimpse Group#Vrar#Ev
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (CRON) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett upgraded Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (NASDAQ: CRON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) PT Lowered to $154 at Cowen

Cowen analyst John Blackledge lowered the price target on Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to $154.00 (from $186.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Stock Plunges 15% on Big Outlook Miss, Analyst Disappointed

Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) are down over 15% in pre-market Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.Teradyne reported Q4 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Sees a Beat/Raise for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Earnings on Monday

Oppenheimer analyst Richard Schafer reiterated an Outperform rating and $235.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Reports a Mixed Quarter - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Overweight rating and $28.00 price target on AT&T (NYSE: T) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Qualtrics (XM) PT Raised to $33 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) to $33.00 while maintaining an Outperform rating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades GitLab Inc (GTLB) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Seagate Technology (STX) PT Raised to $120 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman raised the price target on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) to $120.00 (from $105.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy