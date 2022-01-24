Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Provides Guidance on TCE and EBITDA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Since the Company’s last guidance update on October 21, 2021 for fiscal year 2021 financial performance, consumer demand for the Company’s products, as evidenced by depletion growth, has been at the high end of the Company’s expectations. However, the Company now estimates that shipment growth for the Company’s products and gross margins will be below guidance. The estimated lower shipment growth is primarily a result of more aggressive wholesaler inventory reduction than expected, primarily affecting Truly. Additionally, due to higher than expected supply chain costs, which include costs for additional damaged and expired inventory resulting from the lower shipment volumes, we estimate gross margins to be lower than expected. These factors have resulted in the following updated guidance for 2021.

