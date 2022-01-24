Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Partners with Contract Manufacturer to Bring Production of Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRAO to the US

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for oliceridine injection. The NDA was submitted by Trevena’s partner, Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical, and follows completion by Nhwa of a Phase 3 bridging trial for OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, a novel IV analgesic that has been approved in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO