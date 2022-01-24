ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elys Game Technology January 2022 Investor Day Video Conference

 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the...

StreetInsider.com

LightPath Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled for February 10, 2022. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global...
ORLANDO, FL
StreetInsider.com

American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of carbon, rare earth and critical elements and advanced carbon products to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Elys Game Technology to Participate at the 2022 Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 2nd

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Management to present their innovative sports betting technology and expansion trajectory in North America. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming...
SMALL BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

IYW: Technology Dashboard For January

Hardware is the most attractive tech industry regarding valuation, quality, and momentum. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in technology and communication services. Companies used to calculate these metrics are the largest holdings of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW). Therefore, this is also a review of IYW.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Metaverse Gaming: Time For Investors To Play?

Semiconductor stocks with high exposure to gaming were the biggest contributors to positive performance in 2021. What's in store for investors in the video gaming industry in 2022? We review some of the major themes and companies that drove performance in 2021, both good and bad, and discuss potential breakout areas for 2022. In particular, we discuss why we believe mobile and metaverse gaming are the segments to watch this year.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Price Now Near $27.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, IGT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Upgrades Seagate Technology (STX) to Buy (correction)

(Updated - January 27, 2022 4:35 AM EST)Summit Insights Street analyst KinNgai Chan upgraded Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
Forbes

Powell’s Pessimistic Press Conference Panics Vacation Packing Investors

The timing of Powell’s hawkish press conference couldn’t be worse for Asian markets as many investors have exited for vacation or are packing their bags for Chinese New Year’s. Investors were unnerved by Powell’s comments on the possibility of interest rates rising at each of the seven Fed meetings versus the consensus for three or four hikes.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TE Connectivity (TEL) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. TE Connectivity sees Q2 2022 EPS of $1.70, versus the consensus of $1.69. For earnings history...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Tops Q4 EPS by 15c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Reports Q3 Revenue of EUR247M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

