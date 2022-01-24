ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resource REIT to be Acquired by Blackstone (BX) Real Estate Income Trust in $3.7 Billion Transaction

 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Resource REIT, Inc. (the “REIT” or the “Company”), a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone Real Estate...

therealdeal.com

Blackstone to pay $3.7B for REIT in latest rental push

The Blackstone Group notched another deal this week in its continued push into the rental market. Philadelphia-based Resource REIT announced it was being acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in a transaction valued at $3.7 billion. BREIT agreed to acquire outstanding shares of the REIT for $14.75 per share, a premium of 63 percent on the REIT’s Net Asset Value of $9.06 per share, determined last January.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How Blackstone Created a $50 Billion Non-Traded REIT Behemoth

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has raised $50 billion from investors, including more than $20 billion last year. That's giving it the capital to complete larger deals, which are grabbing headlines. The fund also has an excellent track record of delivering attractive total returns. Private real estate investing has long...
REAL ESTATE
etfdailynews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Real estate transactions: Fidelis acquires H-E-B-anchored shopping center in Pearland

Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners acquired Shadow Creek Ranch, a 613,468-square-foot, H-E-B-anchored retail center at 2805 Business Center Drive in Pearland’s Shadow Ranch community. Ryan West, Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Wendy Vandeventer and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, Edens. The property is 97.7 percent leased. Tenants include Academy,...
PEARLAND, TX
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $119.09

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.36.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

plantcityobserver.com

December 2021 Real Estate Transactions

Local December 2021 sales and trend information courtesy of The Crawford Group. Happy New Year 2022. What is in store for the real estate industry this year? We will continue to have a very limited supply of homes for the foreseeable future. Home values will see slightly higher selling prices, mortgage rates will climb to higher levels that we have not seen in the past several years and inflation is on the rise.
PLANT CITY, FL
StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

