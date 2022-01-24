ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Veklury Approved for Non-Hospitalized COVID - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Do Kim reiterated an Neutral rating and $77.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) after the FDA expanded Veklury approval to non-hospitalized high-risk...

StreetInsider.com

Anthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday issued a conservative annual profit forecast and warned that the highly contagious Omicron variant was likely to drive up treatment, vaccination and testing costs in the first quarter. Since the start of the pandemic, profits of health insurers have come under pressure...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Gilead’s Veklury obtains FDA approval to treat Covid-19 outpatients

The authorised dosage is daily intravenous doses of Veklury to be administered for three consecutive days. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expedited approval to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of Gilead Sciences’ Veklury (remdesivir) to treat adult and adolescent Covid-19 patients in the non-hospital setting.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Remdesivir for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression

The FDA also expanded the pediatric emergency use authorization for remdesivir to include the treatment of non-hospitalized pediatric patients at high risk of disease progression. The FDA has approved remdesivir (Veklury; Gilead) for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized but who have high risk for disease...
etfdailynews.com

Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Investor Meeting Yields 3 Key Takeaways - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating and $750.00 price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) after hosting Broadcom's CEO & CFO for an investor meeting that offered three takeaways:. 1) the recent acceleration...
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Labor Dept withdrawing COVID vaccine rule for large employers

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, U.S., April 15,. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC...
pulse2.com

AbbVie Stock (ABBV): $160 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ("Pardes"), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
