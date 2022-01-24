Stocks extend sell-off as Fed, geopolitical fears loom

Our theme of Capex Cycle Stocks - which includes heavy equipment makers, electrical systems suppliers, automation solutions providers, and semiconductor fabrication equipment players - is holding up relatively well despite the broader market correction in 2022. While the Nasdaq-100 is down almost 12% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is down about 8%, the capex stock theme is down by just about 2%. So will the theme continue to fare better than the broader market? We think it’s likely for a couple of reasons. The current sell-off in equities is driven by fears of rising interest rates, and this has hit highly valued growth stocks particularly badly, as higher discount rates make future profits less valuable, with investors tending to take a shorter-term view. However, most of the stocks in our theme are relative value bets that trade at an average P/S multiple of about 3.5x. Moreover, the companies in our theme should see solid revenue growth this year as well, driven by higher infrastructure investments by the government and higher capital spending by businesses, unlike pandemic favorite tech stocks which could see growth cool to an extent.

