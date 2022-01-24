ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks extend sell-off as Fed, geopolitical fears loom

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street plunged in a broad-based sell-off on Monday, and the S&P 500 came within a hair's breadth of a correction as investors faced an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, growing geopolitical tension and persistent headwinds from the pandemic. The major U.S. stock indexes pared their...

moneyweek.com

Tech stock sell-off may be a good signal

“There is an old saying that ‘markets ride the escalator up and take the elevator down’,” says Russ Mould of AJ Bell. Last year’s stockmarket gains were steady and serene, with “just 40 daily moves of more than 1% in the FTSE 100 from open to close, compared with 116 the year before”. But with central bankers about to remove monetary stimulus – investors’ “happy pills” – volatility has made a comeback.
Zacks.com

After the Sell-Off, are Growth Stocks now Values?

(0:45) - Finding Attractive Value Stocks During The Market Sell Off. (4:30) - Breaking Down Current Valuations On High Flying Growth Stocks: Top Stock Picks. (19:10) - Episode Roundup: FB, SHOP, PYPL, SNOW, CRWD, LULU, CROX. Welcome to Episode #266 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the...
Shore News Network

U.S. stocks briefly extend gains after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street surged on Wednesday, building on and then paring earlier gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. All three indexes were green throughout the session but moved higher after the Federal Open Markets Committee...
State
Washington State
Markets Insider

The stock market's sell-off is in its 'final stages' and investors' fears of rate hikes and weak earnings are overdone, JPMorgan's quant guru says

The 10% sell-off in the S&P 500 is in its "final stages," according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. He believes fears over rising interest rates are overdone, and highlights that sentiment has flipped to bearish. Bearish sentiment and oversold technicals "suggest we could be in the final stages of this correction,"...
StreetInsider.com

U.S. small cap stocks may be signalling market bottom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the small cap Russell 2000 hovers near bear market territory, some strategists are optimistic the index and U.S. stock market may be close to a bottom for the recent sell-off. The Russell index of small capitalization stocks, often the most volatile of the major U.S....
Person
Jerome Powell
Forbes

Will These Cyclical Stocks Outperform As The Markets Sell Off?

Our theme of Capex Cycle Stocks - which includes heavy equipment makers, electrical systems suppliers, automation solutions providers, and semiconductor fabrication equipment players - is holding up relatively well despite the broader market correction in 2022. While the Nasdaq-100 is down almost 12% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is down about 8%, the capex stock theme is down by just about 2%. So will the theme continue to fare better than the broader market? We think it’s likely for a couple of reasons. The current sell-off in equities is driven by fears of rising interest rates, and this has hit highly valued growth stocks particularly badly, as higher discount rates make future profits less valuable, with investors tending to take a shorter-term view. However, most of the stocks in our theme are relative value bets that trade at an average P/S multiple of about 3.5x. Moreover, the companies in our theme should see solid revenue growth this year as well, driven by higher infrastructure investments by the government and higher capital spending by businesses, unlike pandemic favorite tech stocks which could see growth cool to an extent.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points early Tuedsay. The stock market recovered from huge losses Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. IBM earnings kicked off five Dow Jones members reporting earnings ahead of Tuesday's open. Meanwhile, Microsoft earnings are due late Tuesday. On Monday, the Dow...
Winston-Salem Journal

Stocks lower as Fed meeting looms

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between sharp losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. Persistently rising inflation has been hammering businesses and consumers with higher costs, and prices and investors are nervous about the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates as a countermeasure. The virus pandemic still hovers over the economy and threatens to crimp progress with every new wave. Most recently, a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine threatens to push energy prices even higher while forcing more countries to focus on fighting a war instead of inflation and COVID-19. Major indexes had a similar start to trading on Monday and were down most of the day, but a a late buying spree pushed them to a higher close. Technology stocks again led the losses as investors worry about rising interest rates. Higher interest rates tend to make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks less attractive.
invezz.com

Is Pfizer stock a buy or sell after the FDA’s rejection sparked a stock sell-off?

U.S. regulators rejected Pfizer’s growth hormone deficiency treatment for children. As a result, the stock dropped sharply; this had a huge effect on other pharmaceutical stocks. Investors should keep tabs on Pfizer and BioNTech partnership. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock plummeted in late January when US authorities turned down a...
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks Tumble to Correction on Fed and Russia/Ukraine Fears

Stock markets fell hard yesterday before rebounding late, with the S&P 500 Index recovering all its losses but still ending the day below its 200-day moving average. At one stage, the index was down by more than 10% from its record high, into correction territory. During the Asian session, stocks have again fallen everywhere. The selloff is seemingly due to fears increase that the Federal Reserve will quicken its pace in tightening monetary policy over the coming months, with many analysts now expecting 4 rate hikes this year instead of the widely anticipated 3, and over fears of imminent conflict between Russia and Ukraine that could involve NATO. The bull market may be over.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Tumbles As Selling Returns Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower alongside the rest of the market early Tuesday, as the Federal Reserve prepared to open its two-day policy meeting. IBM (IBM) — along with 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Verizon Communications (VZ) — were among the blue chip names reporting earnings ahead of Tuesday's open. Meanwhile, Microsoft earnings are due late Tuesday.
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Sells Off Again, Trims Some Losses; Will The Fed Trigger A Bear Market?

Bifurcation in the stock market continued for another day. Major equity indexes fell sharply in lighter turnover, trimming some of their early losses. Tech firms struggled again. But oil stocks reaffirmed their leadership on Wall Street. The accompanying Market Pulse offers examples of how institutional investors are targeting the beneficiaries of inflationary times today.…
actionforex.com

Stocks Fall on Russia Risk, Fed Fears

FTSE -1.2% at 7397. Nasdaq trades 12% lower so far this year, with more losses due today. After a rough week last week, US futures are once again on the back foot amid a dismal mood at the start of a critical week for the markets. Risk off trade is...
StreetInsider.com

Options market dip-buyers go missing as stock sell-off worsens

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Traders in the options market showed little appetite to bet on an end to the continuing stock market sell-off on Monday, as Wall Street's most followed gauge of equity market fear soared to its highest level in more than a year. The Cboe Volatility - the...
