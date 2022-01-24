ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jbQ7_0du6eJjq00

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows.

Obesity has been linked with difficulty conceiving, as well as pregnancy complications and loss. Many women who are obese and want to get pregnant are advised to lose weight to improve their likelihood of having a healthy baby.

“Although it differs from current clinical standards of care, there’s just not enough evidence to recommend preconception weight loss in women with obesity and unexplained infertility,” said study leader Dr. Richard Legro, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

The new study adds to growing evidence that losing weight before infertility treatment does not improve the chances of a successful pregnancy if the woman is obese, Legro said.

This study included more than 300 U.S. women who were obese and had unexplained infertility. They were divided into two groups. One group stepped up their physical activity and received guided weight loss featuring meal replacements and medication. The other group increased their physical activity but received no guided weight loss.

They followed these regimens for 16 weeks before beginning three cycles of infertility therapy consisting of ovarian stimulation and intrauterine insemination.

The women in the guided weight loss group lost an average of 7% of their body weight, while those in the other group had no notable weight loss.

But researchers found no significant differences in the number of pregnancies and healthy births between the two groups, according to findings published Jan. 18 in PLOS Medicine .

Researchers noted that though losing weight may not improve the likelihood that a woman who is obese will have a healthy baby, doing so may provide other health benefits.

Some of the women in the guided weight loss group had lower blood pressure and a reduction in waist circumference, they pointed out.

About 40% of U.S. women between 20 and 40 years of age are obese.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has more on infertility treatments .

SOURCE: Penn State, news release, Jan. 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Mercer Island Reporter

Top Weight Loss Pills 2022: Best Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

If you’ve spent a lot of time working in the gym, weight lifting, jogging, and running sessions, and you still feel you’re not getting the results you want, a weight loss pill might hold the answer for you. A good weight loss pill helps you shape your body with a workout, but a better one helps you slim down. How can you choose the best weight loss pills, though?
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility Treatment#Fertility#Child Health#Healthday News#Penn State Health#Plos Medicine
Niles Daily Star

KAUFMANN: Secrets of a weight loss champion

For many of us, January is dominated by our weight loss resolutions. We may start off. strong by counting calories and working out, but slow progress may discourage us. Programs that promise “Lose 100 pounds in three months!” sound perfect, but are infamous for delivering disappointing results. Let...
WEIGHT LOSS
WCNC

Most common weight loss myths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to weight loss there are several myths. Many people feel exercise alone will leave to weightloss, or that calorie restriction will too. While you may experience some benefits, Dr. Ashley Lucas of PhD Weight Loss says "that success, will be short lived."
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
advantagenews.com

BBB warns of weight loss products

The Better Business Bureau has advice that can help you find ways to lose weight without falling for some common scams. The BBB receives thousands of complaints every year about weight control services, health and diet products, as well as gyms and health clubs. Agency investigator Don O’Brien says any...
WEIGHT LOSS
wisc.edu

Study examines text messages as method for successful weight loss

Enrollment to open for an interactive study aims to help people build habits for a healthier lifestyle, lose weight and keep it off. Could a text message motivate people to track their food and drink and, as a result, lose weight?. An interactive study at the University of Wisconsin School...
MADISON, WI
Herald & Review

Semaglutide Superior to Liraglutide for Weight Loss

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among adults with overweight or obesity, once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide plus counseling for diet and physical activity results in significantly greater weight loss at 68 weeks than once-daily subcutaneous liraglutide, according to a study published in the Jan. 11 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
WEIGHT LOSS
NBC4 Columbus

Weight loss in the new year

Without fail, every year brings a record number of resolutions to lose weight. More times than not, that vow is never realized. If you’re someone who has constantly tried and failed to lose weight… the Bariatric program with Mount Carmel can help.
WEIGHT LOSS
FOX Carolina

Body By Bijoor Weight Loss Program

Dr. Nita Bijoor and Cathleen Cahill discuss the benefits of medically assisted weight loss and the Body By Bijoor program. Sponsored by Oakview Medical Associates.
WEIGHT LOSS
WCNC

Weight loss can be hard, PHD Weight loss can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. PHD Weight loss is a revolutionary method for effective weight loss without hunger, starvation, chronic exercise or medications. People think weigh loss is about eating less and moving more. That is just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
WCAX

How to avoid weight loss scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people resolve to lose weight in the new year and scammers are targeting people looking for an easy way to do so. A 2018 Better Business Bureau study reported consumers filed nearly 37,000 complaints and the BBB scam tracker found the average victim lost $186.
BURLINGTON, VT
Wyoming News

More Berries, Red Wine in Diet Might Slow Parkinson's

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Red wine may be a guilty pleasure, but new research shows it might also be a powerful weapon against the ravages of Parkinson's disease. Why? The antioxidants in red wine, and fruit such as berries for that matter, might slow progression of the movement disorder, a new study suggests. According to researchers, people with Parkinson's who eat three or more servings per week...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

How Hormones Can Affect Weight

While diet and exercise are both important factors in regards to weight, hormones can actually play a significant role in weight fluctuation. If you’ve noticed that you’re experiencing hormonal changes and/or weight fluctuations, it’s always best to consult with your doctor about these issues first. Nonetheless, understanding how your body works, and how it functions is vitally important and can be helpful in your everyday life.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
562
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy