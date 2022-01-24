ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lady Vols defeat Georgia for ninth consecutive win

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQGKv_0du6dO7G00

No. 5 Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 SEC) extended its winning streak to nine games with a 63-55 victory at No. 13 Georgia (15-4, 4-3) Sunday.

The Lady Vols remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

Jordan Horston posted a double-double for the Lady Vols, who trailed the Bulldogs, 32-31, at halftime.

Horston tied Tamari Key with a game-high five blocks and came up with four assists and three steals.

Rae Burrell added 13 points and five rebounds for the Lady Vols. Alexus Dye scored 10 points and recorded nine rebounds.

Jenna Staiti led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Athletics#Sec#Volswire
On3.com

Former Alabama starter enters the transfer portal

Alabama punter and place kicker Ty Perine has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former walk-on turned starting punter spent the past two seasons on the bench for the Crimson Tide. Stay up to date with the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Prized QB Christopher Vizzina Goes In-Depth on Saturday Junior Day With Vols

2023 Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina has quickly become one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. Vizzina now holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Clemson, LSU Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Penn State, among others. He returned to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee's first Junior Day of the year, and he recaps the trip with Volunteer Country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

A Tennessee offensive lineman has entered the transfer portal on Monday morning according to multiple reports. After a three-year career in Knoxville, offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene is on his way out of the program. As a three-star recruit in the class of 2019, Akporoghene began his high-school career playing for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
csucougars.com

Lady Cougars Fall To Georgia Southwestern

COLUMBUS - The Columbus State University women's basketball team fell to Georgia Southwestern University 74-64 on Wednesday night. The Peach Belt Conference contest took place inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center. The Lady Cougars (10-7, 3-4 PBC) outscored the Hurricanes (15-3, 7-2 PBC) in the first half 42-35, but...
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy