PCA came out with big wins on senior night

(Senior Ellie Graham is the daughter of Paul and Jodi Graham) (Senior Tyler Buggs is the son of Octavia Pryor and Tiran Buggs) Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Crusader Basketball teams have been very busy the past week. The Crusader teams defeated St. Andrews 37-14 on January 17th at RTCA. The Lady Crusaders came out strong jumping into a 7-0 run. Once both teams settled down, the Lady Crusaders were up 11 points at the half. The Lady Crusaders continue to have a great offensive game with sophomore Bree Wimberly scoring 25 points and freshman Meredith Durden scoring 10 points. Their defensive game is still strong as they only gave up 14 points the whole game. Senior Morgan Newsome, junior Mary-Claire Wolfe, and sophomore Ansley Akins did great defensively for RTCA and had several big steals throughout the game. "I am so proud of how we came out ready to play this game. I was able to play 11 girls, which is something I haven't done since I've been at RTCA. I feel like we have a deep bench and when any of the girls are called off the bench, they go out and perform no matter how long they're in the game for," says Lady Crusaders Head Coach, Jacob Wilkinson.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO