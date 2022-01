While AMD, Nvidia, and even Intel are gearing up to release new graphics cards, rumors say Nvidia might be planning to delay one of its most anticipated GPUs, the RTX 3090 Ti. The graphics card market has been rife with shortages for the last two years due to the pandemic. However, this hasn’t stopped Nvidia from releasing card after card that almost nobody can actually buy. This time, it’s looking like nobody at all will be able to buy the RTX 3090 Ti, at least not until Nvidia works out the issues it’s rumored to be having with the new card. Multiple websites are now reporting from different sources that the RTX 3090 Ti release date has been delayed. Nvidia never gave a firm release date for its new top-end graphics card, and perhaps now we know why.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO