ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA May Limit Use of Two COVID Antibody Treatments

By Robin Foster
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfrc7_0du6bkYO00

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (healthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may soon curtail the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that do not appear to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant .

The treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly performed well against earlier variants, but only GlaxoSmithKline's antibody therapy has stayed strong against Omicron.

Last week, the National Institutes of Health updated its guidelines to advise clinics against using these treatments on patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 due to their diminished effectiveness.

Meanwhile, senior health officials in the Biden administration have called governors and state health officials to urge them not to use the Regeneron and Lilly antibody cocktails since the Omicron variant now accounts for more than 99% of U.S. cases, a senior official with knowledge of the process told CNN.

But some governors are not heeding that advice. Over the last two weeks, states have distributed nearly 110,000 doses of the Lily and Regeneron treatments, according to a federal database maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Florida governor Ron DeSantis criticized the Biden administration for pausing shipments of the monoclonal antibodies, and has pushed for the treatment to remain widely available in his state. During a Jan. 3 media briefing, DeSantis claimed his administration had seen the treatments work on Omicron patients, CNN reported. Nearly 13,000 doses of Regeneron were used in Florida over the past two weeks, more than any three other states combined.

"Omicron is not the only variant that's out there," DeSantis said. "And it's something that we actually have seen applied with Omicron patients and we have seen symptoms resolved."

But Regeneron itself has stated that its monoclonal antibody treatment, known as REGEN-COV, is now ineffective against the Omicron variant.

Still, DeSantis has made monoclonal antibodies a cornerstone of his response to surges of coronavirus cases in his state, often pushing the treatment more vigorously than vaccines. Last summer, he introduced clinics where individuals could receive the treatment right after symptoms surface or there is exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Other governors have followed suit: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year opened "infusion centers" where COVID-positive patients could receive monoclonal antibody treatments. Abbott himself received Regeneron's treatment when he tested positive for coronavirus back in August, when the Delta variant was predominant, CNN reported.

After the Omicron variant was first detected in the United States at the beginning of December, the Biden administration continued to ship the Regeneron and Lily treatments while Delta remained a threatening variant. But with Omicron dominating now, federal officials had hoped most states would stop using the treatments, a senior official told CNN.

Instead, the Biden administration has pushed for other treatments that have demonstrated greater effectiveness against the Omicron variant, including the Pfizer and Merck antiviral pills, GlaxoSmithKline's antibody treatment and the antiviral remdesivir. On Friday, the FDA expanded the use of remdesivir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 to children and people who aren't hospitalized.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID antibody treatments .

SOURCE: CNN

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Florida shuts down all monoclonal antibody treatment sites after FDA decision to limit use of certain treatments not proven effective against Omicron

Florida is closing its monoclonal antibody treatment sites, health officials announced late Monday, citing the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to limit the use of certain versions of the treatments that were found less effective against the now-dominant Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Unfortunately, as a result of this...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Wyoming News

DeSantis condemns Biden’s 'haphazard decision' on monoclonal antibody treatments

(The Center Square) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday evening that effective immediately, certain monoclonal antibodies would no longer be available to states and health-care providers, saying they are ineffective against the omicron variant. Within a few hours, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the decision, calling it “reckless, abrupt, unilateral,” and an “indefensible edict.” In the FDA’s announcement to “Limit the Use of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Eli Lilly
CBS Miami

Florida’s Monoclonal Antibody Sites Closed Until Further Notice

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is shutting down monoclonal antibody treatment sites. The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment because they don’t work against the Omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monoclonal Antibodies#Healthday News#Omicron#Regeneron#Glaxosmithkline#Cnn#Regen Cov
ABC Action News WFTS

Other monoclonal options available after FDA decision

Two popular monoclonal antibody treatments are being shelved after the FDA pulled back its permission for their use. They say it's because the treatments aren't effective against the omicron variant. But tonight, despite some uncertainty we're learning that there are other options out there.
HEALTH
raps.org

Recon: FDA halts use of two monoclonal antibodies ineffective against Omicron; J&J expects 46% jump in COVID vaccine sales in 2022

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. FDA Halts Use of Two Treatments Ineffective Against Omicron (Bloomberg) (FDA) (Endpoints) (Reuters) As Pfizer and BioNTech begin clinical trial of Omicron-based vaccine, timeline to authorization is unclear (STAT) (BioPharma Dive) Fauci says 'prudent' to have Omicron vaccine, but...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

FDA Limits Monoclonal Antibodies Therapy

Following the authorization of REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, federal regulators are now considering limiting the authorization of specific monoclonal antibody treatments.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaks Regarding Monoclonal Antibody Treatments In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday and addressed the FDA’s decision to revoke emergency use of certain monoclonal antibody treatments. According to the FDA, data showed the treatments made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are “highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant.” Both drugmakers agreed with the FDA’s conclusion. The decision meant the closure of all state-run monoclonal antibody sites. “To leave people hanging the way they have is really problematic,” said Gov. DeSantis. “To then wake up to an email saying that these treatments are now prohibited, and tough luck go take...
MIAMI, FL
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
562
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy