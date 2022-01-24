VIDEO: Duo robs motorbikes from Bronx garage employee, 61, at gunpoint

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released a video of two men they are looking to identify after they robbed a Bronx garage employee at gunpoint earlier this month.

The robbery happened on Monday, January 10, at 6:21 a.m. inside of a garage located at 1315 Taylor Avenue in Soundview, officials said.

According to police, the two suspects entered the garage where one man brandished a firearm and demanded property from the 61-year old store employee.

The two men then forcibly removed three motorized dirt bikes from the garage and loaded them into a white van parked nearby, authorities said.

The reported value of the property removed was approximately $50,000.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

Police described the two suspects as males in their 20’s-30’s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).