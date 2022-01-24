ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

By Amy Norton
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRlQp_0du6bScC00

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen is taxing. Now a preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients can safely be "weaned off" the treatment.

Researchers found that of just over 100 patients they treated with the eye injections, nearly one-third were able to "pause" the therapy within the first year. And of those followed for at least two years, most did not need to restart.

Experts stressed that the findings are early and do not identify which patients might safely take a treatment break, or possibly even stop.

"Weaning is an interesting concept," said Dr. Emily Chew of the National Eye Institute (NEI) in Bethesda, Md., which helped fund the research.

But at the moment, she said, it is not a standard practice, and one of the big questions is: How do you "pick" patients who can stop treatment without endangering their vision?

Age-related macular degeneration , or AMD, is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States, according to the NEI. The disease damages the macula, a part of the eye's retina that is responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision.

In the most serious form, called "wet" AMD , new blood vessels form in the back of the eye, leaking blood and other fluids, and scarring the macula. Not long ago, Chew said, patients with the condition would suffer rapid vision loss.

But in 2006, the first anti-VEGF medication was approved to treat wet AMD. VEGF, which stands for vascular endothelial growth factor, is a protein that promotes new blood vessel growth. Blocking it in the eye can stabilize wet AMD in most people, and improve vision in some.

"We are very lucky to have these drugs," Chew said. "This is a highly successful therapy."

The problem, though, is the burden of regular trips to the eye doctor, indefinitely.

"It's difficult not only for patients, but for the family members who have to take them to their appointments," said Dr. Akrit Sodhi, lead researcher on the new study.

Trials of anti-VEGF drugs used a treatment frequency of every one to two months. But in the real world, where practicality and costs come up, doctors try different tactics, according to Sodhi, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

That includes a "treat and extend" approach: Patients who respond particularly well to the injections have their treatment interval gradually extended.

The question, Sodhi said, is whether some patients can ultimately be weaned off treatment.

For the current study — published online Jan. 18 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation — Sodhi's team reviewed records from 106 patients treated between 2013 and 2020.

Overall, 31% successfully paused anti-VEGF injections within the first year — meaning their eyes showed no fluid buildup or worsening vision for at least 30 weeks off treatment. A handful of other patients were weaned off during year two.

Twenty-two patients were successfully weaned off treatment and followed for at least two years. Of that group, 73% remained treatment-free at the end of year two.

What's clear is that there is no one-size-fits-all regimen for all patients, according to Dr. Rahul Khurana, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

"This disease is chronic, variable and unpredictable," said Khurana, who was not involved in the study.

After initial trials using monthly injections, doctors learned that that was likely "over-treating" patients and the intervals could be extended, he said.

But whether some can ultimately stop remains an open question, Khurana said. The risk of suspending treatment is that any recurrence of new blood vessel growth could cause vision loss that is not always recovered, he noted.

If researchers can find objective markers that predict patients' likelihood of responding especially well to anti-VEGF injections, that would help. And Sodhi's team found that patients successfully weaned off treatment differed from other patients in their levels of certain proteins in their eye fluids.

Sodhi said more research is needed to see whether any of those proteins can predict treatment responses. As for treatment pauses, he said, no recommendations can be made until larger studies test the concept.

Both Chew and Khurana said there are other ways, both available and under study, to ease patients' treatment burden.

Last year, U.S. regulators approved Susvimo , a version of the anti-VEGF drug Lucentis that is delivered via a tiny implant in the eye. It requires only two visits a year for refills.

And, Chew said, studies are testing whether giving AMD patients equipment for home monitoring can reduce the need for office visits.

More information

The National Eye Institute has more on age-related macular degeneration .

SOURCES: Akrit Sodhi, MD, PhD, associate professor, ophthalmology, Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore; Emily Chew, MD, director, division of epidemiology and clinical applications, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, Md.; Rahul Khurana, MD, clinical spokesman, American Academy of Ophthalmology, San Francisco; Journal of Clinical Investigation, Jan. 18, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Dried goji berries can protect your eyes from macular degeneration

DAVIS, Calif. — Just one ounce of dried goji berries a day can help prevent or at least delay the onset of age-related vision problems, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of California-Davis found that eating the fruit improves the health of the eyes, protecting against macular degeneration.
DAVIS, CA
MedicalXpress

Macromolecular gel with therapeutic payload could be silver bullet for osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million Americans, levies a huge cost on society, and vastly increases one's chances of developing heart disease. Unfortunately, other than analgesics no pharmaceutical therapy exists that can slow or halt disease progression of a major subset of OA: post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA). PTOA, a consequence of damage to articular cartilage, constitutes 10% of all osteoarthritis cases and accounts for more than $3 billion per year in direct U.S. health care costs, in large part due to injuries among military personnel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macular Degeneration#Eye Doctor#Eye Disease#Healthday News#Nei#Vegf
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
smu.edu

Video game software patented for age-related macular degeneration research

DALLAS – BALANCED Media|Technology (BALANCED), in partnership with the Retina Foundation of the Southwest (RETINA) and Southern Methodist University (SMU), today announced a patent-pending medical imaging technology (U.S. Patent Application Serial No.16/538,662) that uses automated software and a video game to provide standardized, accurate, and precise identification of ocular diseases including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of visual impairment in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
studyfinds.org

Common blood pressure drugs may damage a patient’s kidneys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Long-term use of common blood pressure and heart failure drugs may contribute to kidney failure, according to a concerning new report by a team at the University of Virginia. Despite their findings, study authors recommend patients continue to take the drugs in question, which include ACE...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AMD
Wyoming News

Newer Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Might Raise Heart, Cancer Risks

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finding the right medication for rheumatoid arthritis isn't easy, and a newer pill against the disease carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms. The study was mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after earlier safety signals about the drug, called tofacitinib (Xeljanz). In response to the findings, published Jan. 26...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Hydroxychloroquine shows promise as a treatment for multiple sclerosis

CALGARY, Alberta — Hydroxychloroquine may not be a reliable treatment for COVID-19, but a new study finds it may find a new job treating the worst form of multiple sclerosis (MS). Researchers from the University of Calgary found that the prescription drug can slow the worsening symptoms of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Almost 1 in 10 U.S. Lung Transplants Now Due to COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is changing medicine in yet another way: A new study finds that patients with COVID-related lung damage now account for nearly one in 10 lung transplants in the United States. The researchers analyzed data on more than 3,000 lung transplants nationwide between Aug. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. They found that 7% of them were performed to treat severe, irreversible lung damage caused by COVID-19. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
560
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy