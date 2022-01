If you're looking for peace and quiet, and who isn't these days, this small and secluded home could be just what you're looking for. In the scope of things, for cheap too. While all over New York State you see real estate pricing keep climbing north, it seems one home is priced quite cheaply for its area. The closer and closer you inch toward New York City, the more pricing will creep up higher and higher. That makes all the sense in the world with this home sitting only about 30 minutes outside New York City. For everything this home offers and its location, you get a pretty good bargain.

NYACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO